AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Cambodia vs Laos, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Two teams still without points in the AFF Suzuki Cup clash as Cambodia host Laos at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

A Group A battle, the Cambodians have lost their first two matches this campaign – a 4-1 dominance by Myanmar and a close 1-0 loss to Malaysia.

On the other hand, Laos have had three matches in the AFF Suzuki Cup and still have no points to show so far as losses to Myanmar, Malaysia and Vietnam see them at the bottom of the table.

While the other three teams in the table have a significant lead in the table, finally securing at least a point should prove to be a big feat for both competing nations.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Cambodia versus Laos is on November 20, 2018 and kick-off is at 18:30 SGT.

For Cambodia-based fans, TV broadcast will be via Bayon Television.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.