AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Is Bima Sakti to blame for Indonesia debacle or should Luis Milla be the one?

Indonesia succumbed to their second defeat in three matches in the AFF Suzuki Cup – a 4-2 loss to defending champions Thailand which left them on the brink of an early exit from the tournament. But who is to blame for their dismal performance?

Bima Sakti, a former Indonesia international and assistant to former coach Luis Milla, was handed the responsibility to show the finalists from last edition the way right before the commencement of the AFF Suzuki Cup. The reason behind his appointment, what now seems was unplanned or poorly executed at the least, was that Milla had gone ‘missing’ after his contract renewal.

The Spaniard, who played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, was handed a one-year extension after the 2018 Asian Games. However, he failed to report on the deadline of November 9, which was later extended by a week, and the Indonesian FA, PSSI, took the step of relieving him of his duties.

And that’s a wrap for the day from @affsuzukicup! @Changsuek_TH handed out an embarrassing 4-2 defeat to @PSSI while @TheAzkalsPH record a rather unconvincing 3-2 win over minnows #TimorLeste in #KualaLumpur. See you on the next match day of #AFFSuzukiCup18. #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/KQ8LXC4oit — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 17, 2018

Bima, initially, had the support of the fans who believed in their ex-player. However, after the AFF Suzuki Cup debacle, they have turned against him and want him out. Rightly so as the fans have left no stone unturned in supporting their national team and will be out in numbers again come November 25 when Indonesia welcome Philippines to the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

On the contrary, the team’s performance has been dismal. But can we hold Bima as the sole culprit for the Garuda’s showing? Perhaps not. The 42-year-old has no significant experience in coaching except being the assistant to Milla. He only has an AFC A license, eligible only to manage the junior national teams and clubs.

Therefore, it was, possibly, not a good decision on PSSI’s part to hand the young coach such a huge responsibility only a fortnight before the start of the AFF Suzuki Cup. If Bima was given a month or two more, where he had the opportunity to mould the team according to his needs, then he could’ve been blamed entirely for the situation.

Milla should carry some of the blame too as he turned his back on the side right before one of the most important tournaments in the calendar.

Whatever be the case, the team are now in a precarious situation where they will have to depend on the results of other Group B fixtures to stand a chance of making it to the last four before their last group stage encounter against the Azkals.