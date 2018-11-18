AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: On the Azkals’ chances against Thailand

Despite the Philippines’ 3-2 win against Timor Leste in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, it seems the overall performance of the Azkals posed more questions rather than answers.

After being up 3-0 for almost 75 percent of the match with a display of relative superiority in almost all facets of the game save for some threats by the opposition, two minutes of madness from the 73rd minute up to the 75th, let Timor Leste score two goals in succession (via a penalty and a counterattacking play).

The one-two punch response paved way for a tense and nervy finish for the Azkals and a spirited one for the Timorese squad. In the end, the Philippines won in an unconvincing fashion.

🇵🇭 The Philippines survived a late rally from 🇹🇱 Timor Leste to run out 3-2 winners and make it two wins from two matches in Group B of their #AFFSuzukiCup18 campaign! 💯

#TimeToShine #TLSvPHI Match Report 👉 https://t.co/dg2HB1pP9R pic.twitter.com/cZgOqKJTGR — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 17, 2018

Despite the result and the backlash from fans with comments that convey deep worry and trouble, given the biggest test against Group B leaders and mean goalscoring machine, Thailand coming up next, let’s take a further look as to why the Azkals have a chance to come up with a much better performance on Wednesday against the War Elephants in Panaad:

1. Thailand’s rout of Timor-Leste against The Philippines’ “unconvincing” win over the same opposition is not a fair comparison

Many are raising deep concerns right now that Thailand were able to drub The Rising Sun in convincing fashion but The Azkals had a hard time.

Well the scoreline indeed shows the stark contrast and, at first glance, could be used as a barometer on the seemingly wide disparity between Thailand and the Philippines. But it is to note that Thailand’s first game (which is a designated “home” game for Timor-Leste) actually kicked off in Rajamangala Stadium, which gave the War Elephants a very big advantage for their campaign opener.

Timor-Leste, for whatever reasons, most probably had the magnitude of the occasion and the atmosphere get to them and the “first match jitters” may have played their part.

In the following match against Indonesia, Timor-Leste significantly improved and were even the first to break the deadlock. Despite the match against the Garudas resulted in another loss, the breakthrough most probably instilled in them the belief that they can bring the game to anyone and they were finally able to show it when they faced the Philippines in a neutral venue.

2. The Azkals’ lineup vs Timor Leste had a different midfield

The Ott brothers did not feature against the Timorese squad. Manny even did not make the trip to Kuala Lumpur due to a nerve issue that needed recovery time while Mike was an unused sub.

Stephan Schrock’s substitution five minutes before the first half ended deprived the squad of the creativity right at the centre of the park, with his replacement, Iain Ramsay, being more of a provider via crosses from the left wing, limiting most of the plays only from the flanks and diminishing the Azkals’ attacking dimension, to a degree.

Did the missing key players’ absences contributed to the result of the match? Maybe. But something was amiss in terms of the supply from the middle when Schrock was gone.

Good thing though after the match, Schrock’s Achilles issue (as per Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson) is not a major blow, assuring that he will be available against Thailand.

If Manny Ott (who is well-rested) and Schrock are ready to play on Wednesday, as expected, then the lack in the creativity through the middle would most probably be addressed.

3. The defence needs a wake up call

The Philippines showed a worrying defence late in the match against Timor-Leste, no doubt. Some players were pointed out via social media as having lacklustre performances that prompted some fans to air the need for a defensive personnel change in the next crucial match.

Joao Pedro scoring 🇹🇱 Timor Leste’s 2nd goal to give them a fighting chance! 👍

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #TLSvPHI Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/7l8MKwII1H pic.twitter.com/n1Gejd44Om — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 17, 2018

But there is one thing to note here: This is basically the SAME backline that was able to hold Singapore at bay.

Whatever transpired in that match in Kuala Lumpur, indeed have shown that there were lapses, but it doesn’t mean there needs to be a switch in the back four. Improvements as a defensive unit, yes, but a change? Probably not. Coach Sven and the rest of the staff definitely know by now what the best actions or adjustments to take in that regards.

4. Michael Falkesgaard is a very capable sentry in Etheridge’s place

Neil Etheridge ended his FIFA international window stint not featuring in the match against Timor-Leste. That puts his AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 cameo to just one appearance (vs Singapore), as he now returns to club duty with Cardiff City FC in the Premier League.

However, Bangkok United’s stopper Michael Falkesgaard proved he is a worthy replacement to the Azkals current biggest star by making crucial saves in the process.

Falkesgaard what a save!!!! — Ralph (@ralphbarcos) November 17, 2018

Although he conceded two goals (one through a penalty and another from a run of play), both were not totally his fault. He didn’t commit any glaring errors and was confident between the posts. Such a performance is reassuring come the next big match.

5. The Azkals have a legitimate shot to pull off a coup against Thailand

At first glance, yes, Thailand have the upper-hand heading into the match against the Philippines. But it has to be considered that in the War Elephants’ first two fixtures, they were the hosts.

In terms of preparation and conditioning of the players, Thailand may have the advantage. Their travel to the Philippines in Bacolod for their match in Panaad will be their first real test in an “away” setting in the same way that this is the Azkals’ toughest challenge facing against the most in-form team in Group B.

FT: A win is a win! After scoring three straight, The Azkals survive a comeback effort from Timor Leste in the 2nd half. We climb up to 2nd in group B, as we look ahead to our home game against Thailand on the 21st 🙏🏼

—#OneBlood

⚽🇵🇭🐺 pic.twitter.com/s0yicJP0Tk — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) November 17, 2018

For Coach Sven and the hosts, they will need to execute their game plan to perfection to have a shot against the highly rated visitors, but they have to use the advantages they have at home to the maximum.

With both squads being probably two of Group B’s most talented lineups on paper, the match, considering what’s at stake and how it could determine who will progress into the semis could turn out to be a highly tactical match that will be decided by the smallest of details and even margins.

Watch this 6-goal ⚽️ thriller as Thailand 🇹🇭 edges out Indonesia 🇮🇩 despite being a goal down first! 👍🏻#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #THAvIDN Match Report: https://t.co/mcht8tck5C pic.twitter.com/Z4XdyO0qYC — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 17, 2018

Inasmuch as Thailand could very much win this tie, the Philippines definitely also have a shot – if they could pull off a near flawless performance.