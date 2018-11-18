AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: First impressions – What changed in the Azkals when Sven-Goran Eriksson took charge

Sven Goran-Eriksson took charge of the Azkals just recently, being unveiled, just a few weeks before the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 kicked-off.

And now that the biggest biennial soccer tournament of Southeast Asia has begun, with the Azkals now completing two fixtures, here are the first noticeable impact that the experienced gaffer has had on the Philippine national football team.

1. A switch to Eriksson’s favourite 4-4-2 system

Sven-Goran Eriksson has been a staunch believer of the 4-4-2 formation which contrasts to Scott Cooper’s 3-5-2 setup when the latter was in charge of the Philippines as their temporary head coach in two friendlies against Oman and Bahrain.

Eriksson is renowned for sticking to such a system even during his tenure with England’s Three Lions.

In both matches against Singapore and Timor-Leste, the same formation has been evident. Although in those two matches, the performances have been contrasting, despite both ending with wins.

Watch how Patrick Reichelt weaved through the defence to give 🇵🇭 the lead!

The match against Singapore has been well-received by fans for being able to hold off Singapore’s disciplined yet direct approach, particularly on the counter, while the match against Timor-Leste has raised some worry with regards to how the defence had turned off late in the second half that brought the opposition back in contention until the final whistle.

Whether such a setup would eventually bring the Azkals to unprecedented heights is yet to be seen with only two games in the bag. But at this moment, it seems to be getting the results.

2. Reliance on Stephan Schrock and Manny Ott

The Azkals game plan still relies heavily on Ceres-Negros’ midfield duo of Stephan Schrock and Manny Ott creating chances in the middle of the park and their strike force is all about Phil Younghusband with Patrick Reichelt acting as the secondary option by drifting from a wide position (usually the right flank).

⚽Phil Younghusband opens his scoring account at the #AFFSuzukiCup18 with the opening goal for 🇵🇭 Philippines against 🇹🇱 Timor Leste!

#TimeToShine #TLSvPHI Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/7l8MKwr7a9 pic.twitter.com/EDF1R3xYlS — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 17, 2018

With Manny Ott and Schrock currently having injury scares, the Swede needs (and is yet to pull off) a Plan B on the offensive end.

3. Player rotation

Sven-Goran Eriksson has used two different keepers in two games, Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City FC) and Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United).

The decision to drop Neil Etheridge who is still eligible to start and play with the FIFA international break still in effect, speaks volumes on Sven’s confidence on his other players.

Even the decision not to gamble on Stephan Schrock by pulling him out unusually early (40th minute) in the match against Timor-Leste for precautionary measures after the midfielder experienced an Achilles heel issue is an example of what’s more to come in terms of the Swede’s possibility of shuffling his personnel in the future.

It is a good sign that he is ready to rotate the squad, as compared to previous Azkals head coaches who won’t dare to go beyond their Starting XI.