5 reasons why Edy Rahmayadi should quit PSSI

Indonesia succumbed to their second loss of the AFF Suzuki Cup on Saturday as defending champions Thailand came from behind to register an emphatic 4-2 victory. The defeat leaves their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the competition hanging by thread.

The Garuda fans, on the other hand, have made their feelings known that they want PSSI Chairman Edy Rahmayadi to step down from his position. Here we look at five possible reasons why the North Sumatra governor should step down from his position at the country’s football governing body.

Team’s dismal performance

Edy Rahmayadi was appointed the PSSI Chairman back in 2016 but the team’s performances have only deteriorated ever since. They did make it to the final of the 2016 edition of Suzuki Cup but not much has improved since then and the team are struggling at the moment.

This year, they have lost two of their three group stage matches in the Suzuki Cup which has left them in a precarious position. They are now fourth in the group with only a match more to be played.

All three teams above them, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore, have played a match fewer and thus are at a better position to stake a claim at one of the semifinal spots.

Indonesia Liga 1 running during AFF Suzuki Cup

What would come as a surprise to most of the football fans around the globe, Indonesia’s domestic league – Indonesia Liga 1 – is running during the AFF Cup. Surprisingly, league matches were played on the day Garudas lost to Singapore in their tournament opener and hours before kick-off against Thailand as well.

The Indonesian fans were livid that PSSI has allowed the league matches to happen as their national team features in the Suzuki Cup.

Jersey goof up

Yet another major goof up! First, scheduling domestic games when senior team was playing and now forgetting to put logos on the jersey. PSSI could land into some serious @affsuzukicup trouble after this one!https://t.co/7dcylgoqvW — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 16, 2018

After scheduling their league matches along with the national team’s Suzuki Cup encounters, PSSI came into the spotlight again when they forgot to put the tournament logo on the players’ jerseys for the match against Timor-Leste.

Gatot Widakdo, Head of Media Relations and Digital Promotion of PSSI admitted that they were provided with enough logos but forgot to put them up on jerseys as the team was preparing for the match against Timor-Leste. The association, as a result, could be fined RP 73M for this goof-up.

Ill-treatment of fans

Earlier this year, a video went viral on social media which showed Rahmayadi slapping a fan for lighting up a flare during a match between PSMS Medan and Persela Lamongan at the Teladan Stadium in North Sumatra.

The PSSI Chairman, however, refused the claims and said he was only warning the supporter to not use flares. “I want to prevent [another fine] and that’s why I approached the supporters, I did not slap anyone,” he said.

Mixing duties as North Sumatra Governor and PSSI chairman

#EdyOut honestly see it comin, with indonesia right now we’re nowhere near good, serve them right, @PSSI look what you’ve done worst federation ever — raymaulvy (@raymaul) November 17, 2018

A lot of fans have called out Rahmayadi for the fact that he has two high profile duties to fulfil – that of North Sumatra’s governor and PSSI chairman. This, many believe, doesn’t help either of the sides.

There was an online petition titled “Edy Must Resign as PSSI Chairman” with over 59,000 signatures as fans want him to focus on his job as a governor. When quizzed how he would manage the two jobs together earlier this year, he replied saying, “What business is it of yours to ask such a question? You don’t have the right to ask me! I have the right not to answer your question.”