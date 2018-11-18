Azkals’ Falkesgaard dedicates AFF Suzuki Cup win to his mother and Roxas city

Danish-born goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard made his AFF Suzuki Cup debut for the Philippines in their 3-2 win over Timor-Leste and dedicates the amazing experience to his mother, Violeta Falkesgaard.

Violeta moved to Denmark from Capiz, Roxas City in the Philippines some 34 years ago, after marrying her Danish husband.

With the Philippines Football Federation tracing back their foreign-born players’ roots in recent years, Falkesgaard was identified as one such player.

The former Denmark U-20 moved to Bangkok United at the start of 2018 and immediately caught the eye of the Azkals coaching staff.

Since then, he has played twice for the Philippines but was waiting for the opportunity to play in the AFF Suzuki Cup, having heard about the prestigious tournament from his teammates.

His chance came on Saturday when Sven-Goran Eriksson opted to rest Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge and start Falkesgaard instead.

“It’s always special playing for the national team but playing for the first time in the Suzuki Cup was great,” Falkesgaard told FOX Sports Asia.

“I know my mother will be really proud and I dedicate this victory to her and the people of Roxas City. Hopefully, we can put more smiles on the Philippines people’s faces as the tournament progresses.”

Despite taking all three points against the Timorese, the Azkals almost paid the price for a sloppy second half which saw the opponents score twice to set up a pulsating end to the game.

Falkesgaard, 27, has urged his teammates to learn from it and eradicate mistakes as they look to make it three wins in three when they face defending champions Thailand in Bacolod on Wednesday.

“It was good to get the three points but we were too laid back and made it easy for Timor-Leste to come back into the game,” Falkesgaard added.

“Playing at this level, you get punished for it and we need to play more like we did in the first half and with the same direction we planned going into matches.”

The Azkals win came at a price as star man Stephan Schrock limped off with an Achilles injury while Luke Woodland has already been ruled out of the tournament.

While the injury list continues to rise, Falkesgaard reckons the squad has enough depth and there are able replacements who can do the job.

He said: “We have a strong enough team and the players who are given the chance to step in must show their worth.

“Having said that, I hope Schroecky can recover from his injury because we need all our players to perform at their best if we are to go all the way to the final.”

Philippines sit in second spot behind leaders Thailand and are in pole position together with the War Elephants to make it out of the group.