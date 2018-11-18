Shahril Ishak out of 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup while Faris Ramli recovers

Fandi Ahmad made known his disappointment of losing key man Shahril Ishak for the remainder of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup tournament after the veteran forward went under the knife for a dislocated shoulder.

The Home United striker suffered the horrible injury in the 1-0 loss to the Philippines in Bacolod on Tuesday night and immediately went for surgery upon arrival in Singapore.

With Shahril ruled out for the rest of the tournament, Fandi must now hope that Ikhsan Fandi, Khairul Amri and Iqbal Hussain can deliver the goods in front of goal.

“What a pity we lost Shahril. He has gone for his operation and won’t be involved in the rest of the tournament. He could have been our game changer,” Fandi told FOX Sports Asia.

“In the Philippines game, we wanted to put him in because he can give those penetrative passes but now, I just hope he recovers well and gets ready for the season next year. He is still part of the team and I hope he can join us in Bangkok.

While Shahril’s absence is a huge blow for the Lions, there were better news in the form of PKNS FC forward Faris Ramli.

The pacey winger suffered a hamstring pull during the game against the Azkals but has since recovered and even participated in training on Friday.

Faris will continue to train and receive treatment but it remains to be seen if Fandi will risks his star forward for the must-win game against Timor-Leste on November 21, Wednesday.

Fandi said: “Faris has a mild hamstring strain, so far so good. He was rested in today’s (Saturday) training but we are also preparing other players in case he is not ready for the game (against Timor-Leste).”

The Lions must go all out for victory against the Timorese on Wednesday before heading to the Rajamangala Stadium to take on defending champions Thailand on November 25.