Indonesia took on Thailand yesterday in Group B at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in a crucial encounter. The game turned out to be one to remember for Thailand as they came from behind to win, and even scored a memorable goal thanks to Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri from the corner flag.

The debilitating defeat would have certainly hurt the Indonesians, and with added pressure from fans at home and in attendance, there is now further weight on the powers that be.

Speaking after the game, coach Bima Sakti was far from happy with the result, and lamented mistakes at key stages that ended up costing his side a win.

“I think we played with good organisation in the first half and we got the goal but when Thailand got their second goal from a set piece, our players heads went down,” Bima mentioned.

“We played well in the first half but in the second half, we made too many mistakes and that’s why we lost.”

Indonesia faced an important test in Group B through Thailand, and were unable to make it past. With more important fixtures coming up, Sakti knows his team has to do more.

“We play with nothing to lose in the next game and we concentrate on the match on November 25th,” said Bima.

The Indonesia boss even conceded that Thailand are one of the best teams in the competition and can indeed, go on to win the entire tournament.

“I think Thailand is a strong team,” he added. “They have many good players in the midfield and forward positions and they also do well from set pieces.

“We had big problems because they got two goals from free kicks. I think Thailand has a big chance to be champions in this tournament.”

Sakti’s comments are in tune with what has transpired in the AFF Suzuki Cup so far, and Indonesia fans will hope that their team can bounce back in their next match.