Thailand’s Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri talks about corner-kick goal against Indonesia

Buriram United left-back Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri admitted that his goal from a corner-kick was a fluke but was thrilled to have helped Thailand seal a 4-2 comeback victory over Indonesia in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup Group B clash on Saturday.

There was a deafening silence in the 29th minute when Zulfiandi’s thunderbolt from outside the box gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at the Rajamangala Stadium but within nine minutes, Korrakot ensured the War Elephants were back on level terms.

His inswinging corner sailed over a sea of bodies and went past goalkeeper Awan Setho Rahardjo to nestle into the far corner.

The goal worked wonders for the Thais’ confidence as they poured forward in search of a second.

They were rewarded for their efforts at the stroke of half-time when Pansa Hemviboon netted from a free-kick by Korrakot, making it one goal and an assist for the left-back in just 45 minutes.

“I was trying to cross to the area where my teammates were as we practiced in training but the ball went in so it didn’t matter,” Korrakot told FOX Sports Asia.

“That gave us the confidence and we went on to score another goal quickly and that helped to settle the game before we went in for the break.”

Adisak Kraisorn added a third in the 65th minute for his seventh goal of the tournament before Pokklaw A-nan made it four with 16 minutes left, after playmaker Sanrawat Dechmitr played him in.

Indonesia pulled one back through Fachruddin Wahyudi Aryanto but it was nothing more than a consolation goal for Bima Sakti’s men.

With six points from two matches, the War Elephants will now head to Bacolod to face Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Philippines side, who are also on a two-game winning streak.

Despite acknowledging the Azkals’ strong team of European-based players, Korrakot is adamant the Thais will come away with a positive result to continue their aim of making it a third successive Suzuki Cup title.

“Camp (Sanrawat) played well today but Pokklaw and Thitiphan (Puangchan) were just as good. I am very sure Adisak will end the tournament as top goalscorer but we play as a team and win as a team,” remarked the 30-year-old defender.

“Like I said before the tournament started, our aim is to retain the title and anything less will not be accepted. Thailand must be champions!”

Thailand will face Philippines while Timor-Leste travel to Singapore on November 21 to continue the battle for supremacy in Group B.