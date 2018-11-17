AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup: Azkals star Schrock subbed out due to Achilles concern

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 - TLS v PHI

Philippine Azkals and Ceres-Negros attacking midfielder Stephan Schrock surprisingly was pulled out early in the match against Timor Leste. The reason: Achilles heel problem.

Speaking to the media during after the match in Kuala Lumpur Stadium that ended in a slim 3-2 victory for the Philippines, a question was thrown at him as to why the midfielder, who has been immense during that less than 40 minutes of play (even providing the pass for Phil Younghusband’s 27th minute opener), has been pulled out of the pitch.

The gaffer, Sven-Goran Eriksson, responded that it was an Achilles heel problem. But he was quick to point out that it’s not a major concern that can jeopardise the creative force’s participation for the rest of the tournament.

“(Schrock’s Achilles heel) is not a big problem… He will be ready for next game,” assured Eriksson in the end.

