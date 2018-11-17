AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from Thailand 4-2 Indonesia

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Thailand’s 4-2 win over Indonesia in Saturday’s AFF Suzuki Cup Group B clash.

Despite having an eight-day break since their opening match of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, Thailand had no problems picking up where they left off as they claimed a dominant 4-2 win over Indonesia to maintain their position at the top of Group B.

A Zulfiandi rocket handed the Indonesians the lead at the Rajamangala Stadium, although goals from Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri and Pansa Hemviboon had the scoreline overturned by halftime.

Adisak Kraisorn and Pokklaw Anan then got in on the act after the break to put the result beyond doubt, before Fachrudin Aryanto headed home a late consolation for Merah-Putih.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at five key take-aways from the match.

1) Adisak still a star despite “measly” one-goal haul

After hitting six goals in the 7-1 rout of Timor-Leste, Adisak Kraisorn netted just the one against the Indonesians – receiving possession from Thitipan Puangchan and effortlessly turning Fachrudin before smashing home.

Already with seven goals to his name, the Muangthong United man is likely to take home this year’s Golden Boot, but offers Thailand so much more than just hitting the back of the net.

Adisak Kraisorn somehow manages to break free from the defence and his unstoppable shot gives Thailand a two-goal lead!

His movement and intelligence regularly sees him create space for the three attacking midfielders behind him to exploit, and he is always ready to dish the ball off if he senses a team-mate is in a better scoring position.

2) Indonesia’s lack of firepower is starting to look a real problem

It seems strange to say Indonesia look toothless in attack considering they have scored five goals in their three games thus far, and – on paper – boast plenty of attacking threat with the likes of Stefano Lilipaly, Beto and Andik Vermansyah.

However, the fact of the matter is most of their goals have been a result of individual brilliance, set-pieces or opposition errors, and they have hardly looked fluid in the final third.

Riko Simanjuntak has been the best of the lot but the other wingers in the squad, who have been lauded aplenty, have yet to really fire.

3) Theerathon beware… here comes Korrakod

With Theerathon Bunmathan claiming sole ownership of Thailand’s left-back spot for the last few years, and with Peerapat Notchaiya proving a capable understudy, it is perhaps understandable that Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri has never had a look in previously.

But those who have been watching him in Thai League 1 – initially with Chonburi and now Buriram United – would attest to the fact that he is on par with Theerathon on many levels.

Pansa Hemviboon was first to react amidst the confusion as he gives Thailand the lead!

His sublime kick that curled and looped over a hapless Awan Setho directly into goal is something he has done at club level this season, although he will be disappointed with the way he let Fachrudin’s header creep past him as he was guarding the post with a minute to go.

4) Did Andritany deserve to be dropped?

A few eyebrows were raised when the Indonesia starting XI was revealed and goalkeeper Andritany Ardhiyasa was replaced by Awan Setho.

Neither of the two goals that Indonesia had conceded before Saturday’s game had been his fault, so it seemed a curious decision to drop a shot-stopper that is widely regarded as Indonesia’s best option at the moment.

The switch came back to haunt Indonesia coach Bima Sakti as Awan misjudged the flight of the ball to let Korrakod score direct from a corner, and was hardly convincing throughout the 90 minutes.

5) Thailand still have plenty in reserve

It is a scary thought for the teams hoping to end Thailand’s recent dominance in the Suzuki Cup.

The War Elephants have two wins from as many games, have scored 11 goals, and are still not playing at their best.

Pokklaw A-nan makes it look so easy as he propels Thailand to a 3-goal lead!

Few would argue that the Thais really had to get out of second gear to beat Indonesia and the fact that stars such as Sumanya Purisay, Mika Chunuonsee and Pokklaw had to settle for a seat on the bench highlights the depth at coach Milovan Rajevac’s disposal.