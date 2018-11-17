What is it with Thai left-backs and scoring outrageous corner kick goals? Just three years after Thailand first-choice left-back Theerathon Bunmathan scored direct from corner kick for Buriram United, his national team deputy Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri has done exactly the same against Indonesia in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Thailand won the game 4-2 to lead Group B of the tournament with six points from two games and a decent goal difference of a nine.

Korrakot’s effort will go down in history as one of the best scored in this fashion considering how beautifully the ball evaded the opposition goalkeeper and defenders and floated in towards the top corner of the far post.

However, for keen followers of Southeast Asian and Thai football, the moment was one of deja vu. It was not long back that another Thai left-back scored a similar goal — that time in an AFC Champions League match three years ago.

In a match against Gamba Osaka, the then Buriram United defender Theerathon scored his side’s first goal via a superb effort from the corner.

The ball dipped in from the top and towards the far end of the goal and while the placing wasn’t as immaculate as Korrakot’s, Bunmathan’s effort was also sublime.

He topped it off by doing a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration. The match was also won by his side 2-1.

Theerathon was supposed to be part of the War Elephants squad for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 but in the end, he was one among the four overseas stars who were given a rest with the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in sight.

Kawin Thamsatchanan, Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda are the other names who were excluded for the regional tournament by FA Thailand.

However, Buriram fullback Korrakot who was called in to take place of Theerathon did not let down his compatriot as it was a goal that Theerathon would have been proud of!

But what do you think? Tell us who score the better goal among the two!