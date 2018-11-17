AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Five talking points from Timor-Leste vs Philippines

The Philippine Azkals notch their second win in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 against Timor Leste in a not so convincing manner letting the opposition almost complete a comeback especially in the second half.

Here are the talking points:

1. Stephan Schrock’s early substitution affected the Azkals’ midfield play

An early switch in the 40th minute that prompted the departure of Stephan Schrock due to a knock started the decline of The Azkals from an offensive standpoint.

40′ Early substitution#Philippines make their first change of the evening as Stephan Schrock comes off with a knock. Iain Ramsay replaces him. #TLSvPHI #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/fPkRsYJnIy — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 17, 2018

Schrock has been immense in his short stint for the night against Timor Leste frustrating the opposition and supplying the cross for Phil Younghusband’s 27th minute opener.

Hopefully his fitness issue is nothing serious and that he could compete in the crucial game against Thailand.

2. Manny Ott’s absence is strongly felt

With Manny Ott deemed unavailable due to a pinched nerve issue, his absence has been felt in terms of midfield creativity.

Wishing the team all the best for tonight’s game 💪🏽⚽🇵🇭 sadly I have to sit this one out because I pinched a nerve in my foot from the game against Singapore. Credits to @philyounghusband10 for your 100th game representing the country ⚽🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/4Voi8wRUAJ — Manny Ott (@MannyOtt) November 17, 2018

Although not much a concern at first but by the time Schrock was pulled off in place of Iain Ramsay, the Philippines’ midfield threat was greatly diminished.

If Manny Ott could have been fit to play, he might have been the replacement for Schrock to mantain the midfield generalship along with Kevin Ingreso.

3. Timor-Leste proved that they’re no pushovers

After a disastrous start against Thailand, Timor Leste continued to improve themselves. They’ve scored the first goal against Indonesia in an away match proving that they are a side capable of breaking down the defence even if the match ended in a 3-1 loss.

This time, against the Philippines, they’ve proved that again by scoring two, one from the penalty spot while the other from a sublime counterattacking play.

One can only leave to the imagination if Timor-Leste were able to come up with a better performance against that lopsided loss against Thailand.

4. Philippines’ finishing needs to improve

There were several chances that came the Azkals’ way that ended up being squandered.

If only one or two were converted, it could have ended the tie even if Timor-Leste were able to score in the same manner.

5. The Azkals’ defence is worrying

This match against Timor-Leste exposed the Azkals’ tendency to slack on the defensive end late in the match and Timor-Leste were able to capitalise on those.

💪 The penalty conversion from Nataniel Reis that got 🇹🇱 Timor Leste rallying back!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #TLSvPHI Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/7l8MKwII1H pic.twitter.com/EMBrn5aB8x — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 17, 2018

The performance is something that is a legitimate reason to worry about as up next for the Philippines will be a high-stakes match against a clinical, five-time AFF Suzuki Cup champions, Thailand.