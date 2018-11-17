AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand 4-2 Indonesia, Player Ratings

Thailand and Indonesia met each other once again in the AFF Suzuki Cup. Although the situation was a lot different than the last time they played each other in the 2016 Final, the stakes were equally high. And on a day when the Indonesian fans were hoping for a strong showing, their team went down to a superb Thailand. We take a look at how the players fared throughout the match.

Thailand

S. Tedsungnoen (6): Couldn’t do anything to stop Zulfiandi’s strike in the first half. However, he should’ve done better with the second Indonesian goal scored by Aryanto on the 89th minute. Thankfully, by that time, the game was pretty much over.

P. Roller (7): Roller had a good outing on the right-hand side and looked to trouble the Indonesian team on occasions.

C. Kerdkaew (7): Missed a great chance in the opening minutes of the match which should’ve put Thailand in front. Was otherwise assured in defence and continuously repelled Indonesia’s attacks.

P. Hemviboon (8): Pansa Hemviboon was solid in the defence throughout the match, although he couldn’t do much about both of Indonesia’s goals. He did, however, score one for his side right on halftime.

K. Wiriyaudomsiri (8): Yet another great game from Korrakot who even added a goal to his name; that too directly from a corner kick!

T. Kesarat (6): Deployed in the centre of the park, Kesarat had a fairly average outing. He didn’t contribute much in the attack and was taken off in the second half.

T. Puangchan (7): Had a good day in the office, attack wise, at least. Was lively in both halves and tested the keeper on occasions. Added an assist to his name as well, when he set Adisak free.

M. Tossakrai (6): Just like his teammate on the other flank, Tossakrai couldn’t really establish himself as a threat and was taken off in the second half.

S. Dechmitr (8): Yet another brilliant performance from the number 29 who was rightfully awarded the man-of-the-match award. He was at the centre of everything good that came from Thailand and also added another assist to his tally.

N. Sriyankem (6): In an attacking Thailand side, Sriyankem couldn’t really make his mark. The wide-man worked hard, nevertheless, as his side ran out winners.

A. Kraisorn (7): It wasn’t to be like last time for the tournament’s top scorer. He did add another goal to his tally when he turned his marker beautifully to smash the ball into the net.

Substitutes

P. Anan (8): Came on in place of Tossakrai in the second half and looked lively. Added a stunning goal to his tally as well, when he chipped the Indonesian goalkeeper from 30 yards out.

S. Jaided (6): Came on in place of Sriyankem in the second half but didn’t do much better than him.

S. Purisai (N/A): Entered the pitch late on and helped his side see out the game.

Indonesia

A.S. Raharjo (4): A day to forget in goal for the youngster who conceded four on the night. Was at fault for Thailand’s first, third, and fourth goals.

P.G.J. Antara (5): Had difficulty in dealing with Thailand’s midfield and indeed forwards and ended up on the losing side.

F. Aryanto (6): Had a shocker for Thailand’s second goal as his fluffed clearance first hit the post and then went straight to Hemviboon who converted. Did make amends late on by scoring one himself. By that time, however, Thailand were out of sight.

H. Pranata (5): Couldn’t do much to prevent Thailand’s first or second goal. But should’ve definitely done better for their third and fourth.

A. Fathier (6): Had an average game as he faltered on both the attacking and the defensive front.

E. Dimas (6): Had a fairly average game. Looked lively in midfield and was always trying to play that one crucial pass. Did register an assist to his name when his midfield partner scored a stunner from long range.

Zulfiandi (6): Scored perhaps the goal of the competition so far but was otherwise forgettable. Was taken off in the second half.

A. Vermansyah (6): Unfortunately had to come off in the first half due to an injury. But was lively till the time he was on the pitch.

S. Lilipaly (4): Yet another below-par performance from Indonesia’s Lilipaly. The creative midfielder went missing for almost the entire game. He was provided with a great opportunity in the first half when he had just the goalkeeper to beat. However, he failed to find the net.

R. Simanjuntak (7): Was the only shining light in an otherwise drab Indonesian side. Did trouble his opponents throughout the match and added an assist to his name in the 90th minute.

A.G. da Costa (5): The 37-year-old forward has proven crucial to Indonesia’s gameplan in the past but looked tired today. Was incognito for the entire time he was on the pitch. Was substituted late on.

Substitutes

F. Hariyadi (6): Replaced the injured Vermansyah in the first half. Looked lively immediately but faded as the game progressed.

D. Setiawan (N/A): Sent on by Bima Sakti in the 86th minute in place of Alberto Goncalves.

B. Pradhan (5): Was sent on in the 75th minute to add freshness to the tired midfield. Couldn’t contribute to anything positive and ended up with a yellow card as well.

