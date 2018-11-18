AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Timor-Leste 2-3 Philippines – Player Ratings

Timor-Leste handed out a minor score to tournament favourites Philippines in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on Saturday, but it was the Azkals who emerged victorious from the clash.

Goals from Phil Younghusband, Martin Steuble and Carli de Murga had given them a comfortable 3-0 lead, but a revitalise Timor-Leste, who had conceded 10 goals in their first two group games , managed to pull two back through Nataniel Reis and Joao Pedro, but fell short in the end.

Timor-Leste:

GK- Aderito Fernandes ( 5/10): Aderito was at fault as Philippines opened the scoring through Phil Younghusband in the 27th minute letting through a shot from the Azkals stalwart despite getting hands to the effort. However, he was helpless for most of the game as Philippines exploited their backline with ease in the early periods of the game.

DF- Yohanes Gusmao (7/10): Gusmao started as the left-back and had a good game against James Younghusband and Curt Dizon keeping the Philippines attackers quiet throughout the game — at least along his channel that is.

DF- Candido Monteiro de Oliviera (4/10): Had a game to forget in the first half as he was constantly exploited by Stephan Schrok and Daisuke Sato on the left-wing. To make things worse, he was substituted at half time by the Timor-Leste gaffer.

DF- Filomeno Junior Da Costa (5/10): Da Costa found himself struggling in the game especially with the height advantage Phil Younghusband had over him. However, he was there to make a couple of last-ditch tackles and deny his side going even further behind in the game early on.

DF- Nidio Ricardo Alves (5/10): Like his partner in the central defence, Nidio was also struggling in the first half, but improved lately when he was coupled with Feliciano for the second 45 minutes.

MF- Adelino De Oliveira (5/10): There wasn’t a whole lot of service coming in for Timor-Leste from the right, and De Oliveira perhaps should have made more of an effort going forward in the second half in particular.

MF- Joao Pedro Freitas (6.5/10): Pedro scored the second goal for Timor-Leste and did it by making a good run off the defenders, latching onto the ball and rounding the goalkeeper before rolling it into the goal. That in itself deserved a good rating for the mideo.

MF- Natanial De Jesus Reis (7/10): The captain was everywhere on the pitch and was a true warrior for the Timor-Leste side. He also converted the penalty to bring them back into the game. It was truly leading by example.

MF- Domingos Ramos Freitas (5/10): Freitas was rather under the radar during the game and ineffective. This led to his substitution in the 68th minute which changed the complexion of the game.

FW- Rufino Walter Gama (5/10): After an explosive game against Indonesia in which he scored the opener, Rufino had a rather silent evening against Philippines on Saturday.

FW- Nelson Sarmento Viegas (6.5/10): Once again had a good game on the back of a decent showing against Indonesia. This time, Nelson won the penalty drawing the foul from Mulders inside the box. A good outing for the attacker overall.

Substitutes:

DF: Feliciano Goncalvez (6/10): Improved the backline and brought some calmness to the defence once he was brought in at halftime. With Philippines barely threatening in the later stages of the second half, he did have a good outing which could only have been made better if his side had nicked a point here.

MF: Henrique Wilson Martins (7/10): Came on as a substitute and helped Timor-Leste control the game in the second half. He also Played a beautiful through ball to feed Joao Pedro on goal, the midfielder only had to round the goalkeeper and roll the ball into the back of the net.

FW: Silveiro Garcia (NA): Six minutes of action only.

Philippines:

GK: Michael Falkesgaard (6/10): The Bangkok United shot-stopper was given a run out by Philippines coach Sven-Goran Eriksson in place of Cardiff City star Neil Etheridge for this game. The thinking behind that decision could have been that Timor-Leste would not pose much problems for the Azkals, but that was far from the truth. Falkesgaard was there to deny the opposition taking an early goal when he saved one-on-one from Nelson Viegas.

DF: Kevin Ingresso (6/10): The Philippines defence did not have the best of days as they conceded two quick goals in the second half to show Timor-Leste a way back into the game. Ingresso began the game shakily, but there was some joy for him as he provided the assist from a free kick for Carli de Murga’s goal in the second half.

DF: Daisuke Sato (6/10): Sato was a presence both in the defence as well as in the offence. But it is fair to say that he did not have a very productive day at the office in Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on Saturday. He will be hoping for better days to come in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

DF: Carli de Murga (5/10): The saving grace in Carli de Murga’s evening was the headed goal he scored in the 68th minute that looked like surplus then, but ended up being the winner. And the defender was one of the main culprits as he was found wanting in defence on more than one occasion during the encounter.

DF: Paul Mulders (4.5/10): The veteran had a day to forget as well Not only did he give away the cheap penalty that gave Timor-Leste a lifeline, he also scuffed a couple of great chances while he was on attacking duties from set-pieces at the other end.

MF: Stephan Schrock (7/10): The left-sided attacker provided the assist for Phil Younghusband to open the scoring for the Azkals. But unfortunately for him, his contribution was limited to 40 minutes of the first half as he was subbed off due to a minor Achilles problem.

MF: John-Patrick Strauss (6.5/10): The 22-year-old midfielder had a decent game and was one of the key cogs when Philippines were at their best in the first 45 minutes of the game and early second half. However, he failed to exert his influence in the later stages of the game.

MF: James Younghusband (6/10): Eriksson brought James in to provide width to their attacks, but the move proved rather ineffective as James found himself isolated at times and needing support.

MF: Martin Steuble (6/10): Steuble scored a stunner to make it 2-0 after a short free kick routine with Phil Younghusband and that should have earned him a high rating. But taking into consideration his defensive lapses throughout the game, his performance can only be at best described as decent.

FW: Phil Younghusband (7/10): Created problems for the Timor-Leste defence throughout the evening and was rewarded with a goal, even though it came from a powerful drive from inside the area. It was another performance that proved he is still the go-to man for the Azkals.

FW: Patric Reichelt (5.5/10): Reichelt started brightly and created one of the first chances for Philippines in the game as he got inside the area and fired a ball across the goal. However, his influence reduced with time and dragged a shot wide when the goal was begging!

Substitutes:

MF: Iain Ramsay (6/10): Iain Ramsay replaced the injured Schrock for a little more than 50 minutes of the game and did a decent job.

FW: Curt Dizon (5/10): He replaced James Younghusband at 57 minutes and like the player he replaced, was largely ineffective on that right channel for the Azkals.

MF: Adam Tull (NA): 10 minutes of action only.