AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: #Bimaout trending after Thailand hand Indonesia football lesson

Indonesia and Thailand met each other for their Group ‘B’ encounter in what was a rematch of the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup Final. Both the teams had started their campaigns on completely different notes. While Thailand won their opening match 7-0, Indonesia would start with a loss and a win. As a result, Tim Garuda were under a lot of pressure to perform. They didn’t and the social media reacted likewise.

Fans were left perplexed by Indonesia’s decision to replace Luis Milla with Bima Sakti on the eve of the AFF Suzuki Cup. Many fans backed the ex-player to shine but quickly turned on him after Indonesia’s opening day loss against Singapore.

And with yet another loss against Thailand, the local fans started asking for the coach to step down.

Some fans took aim at the federation as well, recalling the time when the Indonesian leagues kept on running on the national team’s match-day.

satu-satunya negara yg liganya tetap main saat timnas nya juga main. #edyout #bimaout — Zeki (@tupperwarez) November 17, 2018

Along with the head coach, the Indonesian fans also displayed their anger towards PSSI President Edy Rahmayadi, asking for him to step down.

#EdyOut honestly see it comin, with indonesia right now we’re nowhere near good, serve them right, @PSSI look what you’ve done worst federation ever — raymaulvy (@raymaul) November 17, 2018

Timnas kalah My brain:

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it Me: #edyout — Fajar Nugroho (@fajarjee) November 17, 2018

After all tournaments we played in this year, Only AFF Cup that make Indonesia like a mediocre team, right? #TimnasDay #AFFSuzukiCup2018 #EdyOut — Jurnalis Baper (@fajar_ronal) November 17, 2018

To sum it up. It was yet another torrid night for Tim Garuda as their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign looks on the verge of ending prematurely.

(Image Credit: Changsuek FB)