Few sights in football are as satisfying as witnessing a player score a long-range screamer. They are perhaps more viewed in the highlight reels and it is for this reason why the highlights of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 match between Thailand and Indonesia will have more takers than the usual.

The leaders of Group B, Thailand, were engaged in a battle against Indonesia, who were second in the group. While Thailand won the game 4-2, the first goal of the game was scored by Indonesia star Zulfiandi.

As the No 4 received the ball from the left corner spot, Zulfiandi took one touch to bring the ball under control and then made another graceful caress to set himself up.

After that, in what felt like a reverse-catapult in action, his boot came down hard, yet gracefully, on the ball and it then sailed to the top left corner of the goal.

This was not the only insane goal of the match as the very next one, scored by Thailand, was an Olympic goal from Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri.