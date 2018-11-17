Corners are usually taken with the hope of the ball finding the head of a teammate and then blasting the net the very next instance. However, a more spectacular version of it is when the kick-taker scores directly from the spot.

This type of goal is also known as the Olympic goal and some of the earliest recorded incidents trace back to the 1920s. The latest one, however, was scored just some minutes ago by Korakkot Wiriyaudomsiri for Thailand in their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage match against Indonesia.

The Indonesians had opened the scoring in the match via a goal from Zulfiandi in the 29th minute. His goal, however, was canceled out just nine minutes later by Korrakot with a beauty of an Olympic goal which found the top-corner of the far post.

It seems to have opened the floodgates for Thailand as they scored another goal at the very last moment of the first half. Pansa Hemviboon was the scorer this time as Indonesia lead 2-1 at half-time.

Thailand and Indonesia are in Group B of the tournament and hold the first and second spot, respectively, in the group. That, however, could change after the match as a win for Indonesia would put them on top of Group B.