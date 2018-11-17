AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand continue dominance against Indonesia

Reigning champions Thailand resumed their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign in dominant fashion on Saturday as they recorded a 4-2 triumph over Indonesia in Group B.

It initially looked as though an upset might be on the cards at the Rajamangala Stadium when Zulfiandi handed the visitors a 29th-minute lead with a stunning strike, receiving possession from Evan Dimas’ short corner and letting fly with a 30-yard rocket into the top corner.

But nine minutes later, the War Elephants levelled the scores when set-piece expert Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri lined up a corner and went straight for goal, sending a curling effort looping over Awan Setho and just inside the far post.

Right on the stroke of halftime, another dangerous delivery from Korrakod cause panic inside the Indonesia box and Fachrudin Aryanto could only deflect the ball into the path of Pansa Hemviboon, who was left with the simple task of smashing home from a yard out.

Pansa Hemviboon was first to react amidst the confusion as he gives 🇹🇭 the lead! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #THAvIDN Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/ajSvGVv9pX pic.twitter.com/nEhqqeeDDK — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 17, 2018

A third goal arrived for Thailand five minutes after the hour mark when Indonesia needlessly gifted them possession just outside their own area; Thitipan Puangchan feeding a pass to Adisak Kraisorn, who effortlessly wriggled away from Fachrudin before sending an emphatic effort past Awan.

Adisak Kraisorn somehow manages to break free from the defence and his unstoppable shot gives 🇹🇭 a two-goal lead! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #THAvIDN Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/ajSvGVv9pX pic.twitter.com/4CkLY5xaxJ — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 17, 2018

And, with 16 minutes remaining, the rout was completed with a brilliant counterattack that was started and finished by Pokklaw Anan, as he cleared the ball on the edge of the box and made a fantastic run to receive a lovely return through-pass from Sanrawat Dechmitr and lob Awan from all of 25 yards.

Pokklaw A-nan makes it look so easy as he propels 🇹🇭 to a 3-goal lead! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #THAvIDN Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/ajSvGVv9pX pic.twitter.com/EEW3VOgtJv — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 17, 2018

Nonetheless, there was still enough time for Indonesia to grab a late consolation with a minute remaining when Riko Simanjuntak’s floated corner picked out the unmarked Fachrudin, whose firm header was perhaps allowed to sail in too easily by Thailand goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen and Korrakod standing guard at the post.

THAILAND: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Philip Roller, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Tanaboon Kesarat (Sumanya Purisay 85′), Thitipan Puangchan, Mongkol Tossakrai (Pokklaw Anan 46’), Sanrawat Dechmitr, Nurul Sriyankem (Supachai Jaided 68’), Adisak Kraisorn.

INDONESIA: Awan Setho, I Putu Gede, Fachrudin Aryanto, Hansamu Yama, Alfath Fathier, Zulfiandi (Bayu Pradana 75’), Evan Dimas, Andik Vermansyah (Febri Haryadi 42’), Stefano Lilipaly, Riko Simanjuntak, Beto (Dedik Setiawan 86′).