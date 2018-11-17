AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals midfielder Manny Ott OUT against Timor-Leste

In a social media post, Azkals midfielder Manuel “Manny” Ott confirmed that he won’t be able to suit up for the Azkals against Timor Leste in tonight’s game (November 17, 2018) in Kuala Lumpur Stadium due to a pinched nerve suffered during the match against Singapore.

The Ceres-Negros and Azkals creative force usually serves as one of the major key components in both squads’ setups particularly when it comes to controlling the midfield.

His absence will be a significant concern against Timor-Leste which, although considered as one of the minnows in this tournament, the Philippines are not taking lightly given their capability to score against and cause problems for teams considered superior on paper as demonstrated during their 3-1 loss to Indonesia.

Although the Azkals definitely have enough depth in its now 22-man lineup (Luke Woodland was already deemed out for the rest of the tournament due to injury), another concern is if Manny Ott can recover and regain match-fitness in time for their biggest test yet after tonight’s match, the face-off with current Group B leaders and five-time AFF Champions Thailand.

81' GOAL! 8-0 @CeresNegrosFC Ceres' number eight scores their eighth goal of the night! Manny Ott finds the back of the net in style with just under ten minutes of regular time to go.#AFCCup2018 #CRNvBKT pic.twitter.com/Zq60nxPGnq — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

Aside from being a vital midfield conduit, a facilitator and creator for the Philippines, Manny Ott is also a capable goalscorer when the opportunity arises, mainly through attempts from range. He currently has five international goals for the Azkals.