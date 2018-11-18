AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: How Myanmar can get the better of high-flying Vietnam

Vietnam have been one of the best nations at this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup so far. The Golden Dragons have scored 5 and conceded none, as they look to secure a semifinal spot. However, before that, they will face a tough challenge in the form of Myanmar, who themselves are one of the contenders for the top spot in Group ‘A’.

But how can Myanmar get the better of a team which has rarely let their opponents in? We take a look:

Story so far

Vietnam have faced Laos and Malaysia so far in the competition, and have beaten both with ease. A 3-0 win over Laos followed by a 2-0 defensive masterclass against the Harimau Malaya have seen the Golden Dragons occupy the second spot.

Their next opponents, Myanmar, are the ones occupying the top spot. They have scored seven goals as compared to Vietnam’s five but have conceded two of their own.

Key Players

Aung Thu was touted as the man to lead Myanmar during the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and so far the number 10 has looked the part. He scored Myanmar’s equalizer against Laos and looked lively throughout the night. However, equally important have been midfielder Hlaing Bo Bo and defender Thein Than Win.

For Vietnam, it has been a ‘Nguyen’ show. Both Nguyen Cong Phuong and Nguyen Anh Duc have been superb so far, getting two goals each. Moreover, their link-up play and movement have been great, as seen in the Golden Dragons’ 2-0 win over Malaysia. Praise must also go to the Vietnamese back-line, who is yet to put a foot wrong in the competition.

Style of Play

Myanmar have deployed a 4-5-1 in the competition so far, quickly transitioning into a 4-3-3 when on the attack. However, the 4-5-1 is a clear indicator of the defensive shape which the team intends to hold throughout the 90 minutes while allowing their opponents no time to work the ball.

Their style of play drops a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of CDM Hlaing Bo Bo. However, the central midfielder has looked up to the task so far.

Contradictory to Myanmar, Vietnam usually play with three at the back. They did, however, change into a much more balanced 4-2-3-1 for their opening game of the competition. Nevertheless, the Golden Dragons reverted to their favoured formation in their last match, playing a defensive 5-4-1.

While attacking, Vietnam’s 5-4-1 turns into a 3-4-3, with both the wingbacks and the wide midfielders pushing forward. However, they are known to maintain their defensive shape and frustrate the opposition despite surrendering the ball.

How Myanmar can beat Vietnam?

Myanmar are a team that likes to keep the ball. In the two games they have played so far, the Asian Lions have had more than 60% possession. Unluckily for them, their opponents Vietnam are equally adept in playing without the ball.

The Golden Dragons frustrated Malaysia in their last match and went on to win 2-0 despite having just 31% possession. They maintained their shape throughout the match and gave their opponents no space to work with. Moreover, their work ethic and structural integrity have made it impossible for the opponents to score past them, let alone win the match.

It goes without saying, that to break the rigid Vietnamese defence, Myanmar will have to work extra hard.

The Asian Lions would require extra help from their creative players behind the striker- Aung Thu and Moe Aung Lwin. The duo will need to feed the ball behind the defence so that the sole striker or the wide men can run into space and stretch the Vietnam backline.

Myanmar can also benefit from their defensive 4-5-1 shape, as by stuffing the midfield they become somewhat immune to counter-attacks. Moreover, the Asian Lions can catch their opponents off guard as and when they push up high, and launch counters of their own.

Nevertheless, if both teams line-up the same way as they did in their previous match, it might turn out to be a very frustrating encounter.

(Image Credits: AFF)