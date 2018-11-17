Vietnam have been fined an excessive amount of money for indulging in extremist behaviour during an Asian Games 2018 match against South Korea.

The semi-final game was which held on August 29 witnessed Vietnamese fans fanning flames during the match, causing discomfort to members in the crowd as well as to the players on the pitch.

This act of extremism from Vietnamese fans has occurred even after previous warnings, including one where Vietnam were fined $15,000 after a fan lit a flare in Cambodia during qualifying for the Asian Games 2018. To make matters worse, they still do not seem to be in any mood to spot the hooliganism.

Flares, horns, and a lot of football fans! The My Dinh stadium is gonna be rocking tonight! @affsuzukicup

🇻🇳 v 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/CsPGr9PWH2 — Vietnam football (@soccervietnam) November 16, 2018

In the recent game against Malaysia, the Vietnamese were at it again, and lit up flares during the match, making life difficult for everyone in the stadium. It is pertinent to note that whenever a financial penalty is imposed on a nation for such a violation, the Federation also sends in numerous warnings.

For example, if the violation is repeated, it could lead to sections of fans being barred from entering the stadium premises even in their home country. Alternatively, home matches could be shifted to third-party locations if the violations continue to persist.

It remains to be seen what action is taken by AFF regarding the flare incident against Malaysia, but Vietnam better get their act together in time.