AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: How Myanmar came from behind to defeat Laos and maintain perfect start

Myanmar maintained their perfect start to their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with a come-from-behind victory against Laos. FOX Sports Asia looks at what fuelled the White Angels’ comeback and how they managed to turn things around in such style.

Timely equaliser

Aung Thu’s goal on the stroke of half-time proved to be the turning point as until then Myanmar seemed to be getting increasingly frustrated with their inability to dominate possession or break down a sturdy Laos side in the first period.

Aung though blew some wind back in their sails with a well-taken goal, slotting home coolly off Htet Phyoe Wai’s cutback. That set Myanmar back on course and they emerged after the half-time break a much-changed side.

More clinical in front of goal

A major factor that contributed to Laos’ defeat was their profligacy in front of goal. The home side had a number of opportunities to first go two goals ahead, and then to regain the lead following Myanmar’s equaliser, but the strikers simply refused to put the ball into the net. In fact, Laos had a whopping 7 shots on goal in just the first 20-odd minutes, but took their foot off the pedal as the half progressed, allowing the visitors back in.

66' Phithack Kongmathilath hits the post but this should have gone in. The forward has missed quite a few easy chances in the match. Will this hurt #Laos in the long run?#AFFSuzukiCup18 #LAOvMYA #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/cfvNDAdWA3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 16, 2018

Laos registered as many as 13 shots over the course of the match, converting only one of them. Phithack Kongmathilath was especially wasteful, hitting the post once and also missing a few glorious opportunities. To put things into perspective, Myanmar ended up with 14 shots – just 1 more than the hosts – but scored two additional goals.

Indeed, if they had capitalised on those gilt-edged opportunities, there is no reason why they could not have ended up with a victory. Myanmar were clinical on the night and ultimately reaped the rewards.

Laos’ tactics

Laos were also guilty of dropping deep and allowing Myanmar time on the ball, especially after taking the lead. They ceded a whopping 68% of the possession as they looked to hit the visitors on the break; a variation from how they had begun the match when they took the game to the White Angels. That too proved costly as it allowed Antoine Hey’s side to slowly control the game and get their passing game going.

2 players who shined

Aung Thu looked refreshed after being named in the starting lineup for the first time in the tournament, and proved to be a thorn in Laos’ flesh. Aside from bagging the opening goal, he also looked menacing with his runs in behind the defence and constant presence in dangerous areas.

Aung is finding form at the perfect time and will be tasked with fuelling his side’s progress into the knockout stages.

Wai Htet Phyo changed the course of the game following his introduction in the dying stages of the first half. In fact, Myanmar equalised within 3 minutes of his arrival and he capped off his performance with the third goal to seal Laos’ fate.

He was, alongside Aung Thu, Myanmar’s best performer on the night and will gain a lot of confidence from this display, possibly even leading to a starting berth in their next game.

Myanmar, who moved to the summit of Group A with their victory, will face Vietnam next as they look to secure top spot for good.