They say one man’s loss is another man’s gain. And that is exactly what has transpired in the striking department of the Myanmar national team where one promising but wayward striker’s disintegration has led to the rise of a new hope. This is the story of Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu.

Kyaw Ko Ko was supposed to be the star of Myanmar. Not that he wasn’t, but very briefly though. It would be an understatement to say Kyaw’s talents never came to fruition. He was the poster boy of Myanmar football, but has now been knocked off the perch by his own misdeeds and also by the arrival of the new kid on the block — Aung Thu.

While Kyaw was dropped by then Myanmar coach Gerd Zeise for the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup and is also absent from the 2018 edition due to an injury, Aung is now leading his country from the front as they look to script history in the 12th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier football competition.

So, FOX Sports Asia looks at why Myanmar may not need Kyaw anymore as long as they have Aung Thu, a player better-suited for the Asian Lions, leading their line!

3. Their performances at the club level

Born in Amarapura, Kyaw joined the ranks of Zeyar Shwe Myay as a young boy and in 2010, he made his senior debut for the club going on to score 18 goal from 41 games for them. In 2013, he moved to Myanmar National League’s Yangon United where he has spent most of his club career.

He would go on to play 120 matches for the club and score 49 goals along the way helping the club win two league titles and a General Aung San Shield crown. Finally, at the turn of 2018, Kyaw decided to venture out of his home nation when he signed for Thai League 1 side Chiangrai United.

But that move hasn’t gone down well for the striker so far. He has been some way down the pecking order for the Thai club and hasn’t found the back of the net in seven appearances for the club. To add to the misery, he suffered a serious knee injury in April 2018 from which he is yet to fully recover.

On the other hand, Aung Thu, having made a name for himself at Yadanarbon for whom he scored 24 times in 58 matches, earned a move to Thai League 1 almost the same time as Kyaw did. Though his team has not had the best of campaigns, Aung was in scintillating form throughout the season.

He scored 11 goals and provided a further eight assists (fifth-best in the league) during the 2018 season and is reportedly being scouted by Thai giants Muangthong United at the moment. And he isn’t doing his chances any harm with his displays in the Myanmar colours at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

2. Kyaw Ko Ko hasn’t been there when Myanmar needed him the most!

At just the age of 17, Kyaw was included in Myanmar’s 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup squad as the youngest in the group — the Asian Lions finishing bottom of their group collecting just one point from a goalless draw against Philippines.

A year later saw one of his best performance for the national team as he scored five goals to take them to a third-place finish in the 2011 Southeast Asian Games held at Jakarta. Kyaw finished second-highest goalscorer in the tournament along with Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Quyet and Indonesia’s Patrich Wanggai.

The high came with a low as he had the misfortune of an injury and missed out on the 2012 AFF Cup. He returned to the team for the 2014 competition where Myanmar once again finished bottom of the pile — Kyaw’s contribution was a consolation goal scored from the penalty spot in a 4-2 loss to Singapore.

But many believed the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup will be the perfect platform for Kyaw to finally fulfil his potential when the 23-year-old was expected to be reaching his prime. But in what was a shocker for the fans, then coach Zeise dropped Kyaw from the Myanmar squad as “he wasn’t a team player.”

“He has his own tactics, we give the strategy and he changes that strategy; he shouts at the younger players who are not confident, he shouts to the local coaches and this cannot be and that’s one of many reasons why this virus is out,” said the coach back then.

“The decision to do without Kyaw Ko Ko is both tactical and personal – but I cannot miss him because there was no quality. He has some good moments but most of the time he made his own tactics and strategy and I cannot miss him,” the German coach said. It perhaps sums up Kyaw’s time with the national team!

1. Aung Thu, meanwhile, was and is delivering for Myanmar!

Kyaw has scored 14 goals for the Asian lions from 47 matches while the younger Aung Thu has nine from 29. When it comes to the goalscoring ratio, there isn’t much difference between the two — both scoring at a rate of one goal every three games. But what sets them apart is the impact that goals have had on the national team.

And Aung Thu is at least a notch above Kyaw in this regard. Of the nine goals he has scored at the international level so far, five have come against superior oppositions in the form of Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore including in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, a majority of Kyaw’s 14 international goals have come in friendly matches and against comparatively weaker opponents in the form of Brunei, Laos, Macau, etc. which even things out between the two Burmese strikers.

So, what makes Aung Thu better than Kyaw Ko Ko? It is the results he has achieved with the national team. Of the nine goals, Aung has scored, two came in the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup where he guided them to a historic spot in the semifinals — that too at the young age of 20.

And in the ongoing edition too, Aung has been in scintillating form despite still recovering from an injury and playing through the pain barrier (talk of dedication!). He was brought on as a substitute at half-time in their opener against Cambodia with the team trailing by a goal.

And he changed the complexion of the game creating chances for his teammates and himself in the next 45. Perhaps, it was no surprise that Myanmar ran out 4-1 winners at the end of the 90. In the second match too, Aung was there when his team wanted him levelling the score against Laos just before halftime and initiating his side’s comeback victory.

Conclusion

And so it is fair to say that Aung Thu is having a much greater impact on Myanmar football than Kyaw Ko Ko has ever had. Kyaw might be three years Aung’s senior, but he has failed to produce at the big games and tournament. An Aung Thu on fire makes fans dream and he also has Myanmar’s footballing ambitions growing wings!