AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Thailand vs Indonesia

Defending champions Thailand welcome Indonesia to the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok for their second group stage encounter of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Thailand started off with a brilliant 7-0 thrashing of Timor-Leste where striker Adisak Kraisorn finished with as many as six goals. Indonesia, on the other hand, lost their tournament opener to Singapore but got the better of Timor-Leste on home soil to earn their first three points.

The fatigue factor might come into play as this will be the Garuda’s third match in the last eight days. As for Thailand, this will be their first match since the 7-0 thrashing of Timor-Leste on 9th November.

Here’s how both the sides are expected to line up for the crucial encounter.