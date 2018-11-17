The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is up and running and entertaining fans all over Southeast Asia. The biennial tournament has been a massive success so far, and will only get better as we head into the knockout phase.

There have been some standout performers so far, but as we have seen in the past, a strong showing in the group stage can sometimes account for nothing in the knockouts, with upsets and shocks always on the cards. Teams will have their heads on a swivel heading into the final round of matches, and fans will be watching with bated breath.

Speaking of the fans, spectators have been filing into the stadiums all tournament long, and the numbers are only expected to grow as we head to the semifinals, but we wanted to find out which nations actually managed to fill the highest number of seats in their respective stadiums.

Timor-Leste are the only nation who do not play home games in AFF Suzuki Cup after their stadium was deemed unfit to host matches. With just that exception, the rest of the nine countries are ranked as per their highest attendances here…

9. Philippines (Panaad Stadium, 4,327 people)

The Azkals played their first match of the AFF Suzuki Cup against Singapore recently, and knew they had to win to keep the group competitive.

The Group B encounter turned out to be a productive one for the Azkals as they ran out 1-0 winners, but what was somewhat surprising was the poor home attendance at the Panaad Stadium.

A mere 4,327 fans showed up to the first match despite a manager of Sven-Goran Eriksson’s expertise handling operations. More numbers are expected to fill in during the next home game though.

8. Thailand (Rajamangla Stadium, 8,764 people)

HALF-TIME! Timor-Leste 0-4 Thailand The defending champions have raced to a four-goal lead in the first half and Timor-Leste, despite seeing a lot of the ball, have failed to trouble the Thai goalkeeper.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #TLSvTHA pic.twitter.com/VheJvkU14S — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

Thailand will play their first ‘real home game’ of the tournament soon, but in their first match against Timor-Leste, they did come up on home turf anyway, and in very familiar surroundings.

But surprisingly, the War Elephants only had 8,764 fans watching their game despite them thrashing the minnows 7-0 with Adisak Kraisorn netting half a dozen of them.

Though not very strong in numbers, the crowd cheered the players on and with their first official home game coming up soon, one can expect a larger crowd to be present.

7. Malaysia (Bukit Jalil National Stadium, 12,127 people)

Proud performance! Proud fans! Here’s the @FAM_Malaysia squad joining their travelling supporters & @ultrasmalaya07 for the national anthem after the game and before heading down the tunnel! #HarimauMalaya #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/gdUh8dP4KZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 8, 2018

Malaysia possess some of the most passionate fans of Southeast Asia, and their domestic league is one of the best in all of Asia.

So when the AFF Suzuki Cup came calling, people were expected to line up in droves. In the first home game of the tournament, Malaysia took on Laos at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in front of just over 12,000 people. This number should increase as we look ahead in the tournament, specially since Malaysia won their first home match 3-1.

6. Laos (New Laos National Stadium, 15,000 people)

Players are out on the pitch for their respective national anthems here in Laos!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #LAOvMYA pic.twitter.com/GBJRToJ7hY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 16, 2018

Laos played their first game of the campaign against Vietnam on the opening day of the AFF Suzuki Cup in front of 15,000 people in Vientiane.

The packed house witnessed a debilitating 3-0 defeat at the hands of neighbouring Vietnam, and that is perhaps the reason why the next home game in Laos witnessed a crowd of just 1,294 people! A poor turnout indeed.

5. Indonesia (Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, 15,138 people)

Indonesian fans have been the subject of some debate since the AFF Suzuki Cup began, and despite protests against the senior team and its management, die-hard fans still turned up in large numbers to watch the team play Timor-Leste.

The game itself may have been so different, with Timor-Leste scoring first, but Indonesia turned it around and won 3-1. Indonesia have now given themselves a very good chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

4. Myanmar (Mandalarthiri Stadium, 26,946 people)

Myanmar have played a couple of games in the AFF Suzuki Cup so far, and already look like they mean business. A crowd of over 26,000 people greeted the national team when they played their first match of the tournament against Cambodia, and ended up winning 4-1.

They have continued their good form since, and look like a serious threat.

3. Singapore (National Stadium, 30,783 people)



Singapore make their way into our list with a massive turnout for the team’s match against Indonesia. The game was a gripping one, and witnessed a crowd of over 30,000 people in attendance to watch the action unfold.

A 1-0 victory was enough to give the home fans everything to cheer for, while the away supporters were left feeling dissatisfied with what their side had displayed in the attack.

2. Cambodia (Olympic Stadium, 34,250 people)

Cambodia came up against Malaysia on the opening day of the AFF Suzuki Cup, and faced a narrow defeat at home. What would have been pleasing however, was the fact that home support was not lacking, with Cambodians filling in the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh with over 34,000 people.

Moving ahead, Cambodia would like to respond with some victories to give their loyal fans.

1. Vietnam (My Dinh National Stadium, 41,636 people)

The Vietnamese fans proved their love for the national team after they turned up in massive numbers at the My Dinh stadium for match one of their side’s home campaign.

Vietnam beat Malaysia comfortably in front of 41,636 people, and has ensured that they look one of the favourites already.

(Photos credit: AFF Suzuki Cup)