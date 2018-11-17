AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 3 players who should step up to save Indonesia’s campaign

Indonesia have gotten their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign off to a mixed start with a win and a defeat, against Timor-Leste and Singapore respectively.

The runners-up from the 2016 edition, many favoured Indonesia to make their mark this time around as well, but after a slow start, they really need their big players to step up and take them over the line.

Here’s looking at 3 players who need to step up for Indonesia and fuel their charge to the title:

#3 Evan Dimas

At the raw of age of 23, Evan Dimas is already well into his third Suzuki Cup experience. Evan is widely considered to be the present, and future, of Indonesia football.

Widely responsible for linking defence with attack, Evan thrives when offered space and time, something Singapore shut off in their victory against Garuda.

Having already earned over 20 caps for his national side, the diminutive midfielder holds the key to Indonesia’s fortunes.

#2 Stefano Lilipaly

Lilipaly was touted to be the driving force behind the Indonesian campaign, but he has gotten off to a relatively sluggish start.

After a stellar display at the 2016 Suzuki Cup where he served as Indonesia’s chief playmaker, unlocking defences at will and even chipping in with a few handy goals, Lilipaly continued to make waves playing as a striker in the Asian Games.

However, he hasn’t been able to translate that form into the 2018 Suzuki Cup. He has still managed 1 goal – from the spot against Timor-Leste – but a lot more will be needed from the 28-year-old going forward.

#1 Alberto Beto Gonçalves

The veteran striker is still going strong at the age of 37! Beto opened his account in the 2018 Suzuki Cup when he netted Indonesia’s third in a laborious win over Timor-Leste. However, he had struggled in the game against Singapore where he was made to look rather average.

Beto is lethal when on song, and earned a national call-up only earlier this year, scoring in a friendly win over Myanmar.

Beto got his international career off to a fast start, scoring three goals in four games prior to the start of the competition and Indonesia will need a little more of that as they seek to make it out of the group stages at the very least.

With him being the target man that Indonesia are relying on for the AFF Suzuki Cup, it is vital that the Brazilian-born star is at his best in the games to come for his side to have a chance to progress.