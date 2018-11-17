AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Timor-Leste vs Philippines, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has been touted as the Group of Death with as many as four teams vying for the two spots available for the knockout stages. Timor-Leste might not be one of those four teams, but they are unfortunately turning out to be the whipping boys of the group.

And on Saturday, it will be the turn of the Philippines to show what they are capable of against the minnows when they face off at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium.

Philippines defeated Singapore by a solitary goal in their first game of the AFF Suzuki Cup at Panaad Stadium in Bacolod on Tuesday as Patrick Reichelt scored the winner in the 78th minute.

And the Azkals have the perfect opportunity to double their points when they take on Timor-Leste who reached the tournament as the lowest-ranked nation.

They suffered a humbling 7-0 defeat at the hands of Thailand on their return to the AFF Suzuki Cup, but improved their efforts in the second game against Indonesia. However, even that wasn’t enough to salvage at least a point as they lost 3-1 after taking the lead early.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH, LIVE STREAM, UPDATES:

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

This Group B clash is on November 17, 2018 at 20:00 SGT.

FOX Sports Asia will broadcast the match in Malaysia and Thailand.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

(Photo courtesy: AFF Suzuki Cup)