AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand vs Indonesia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Action moves on to Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 where two of the heavyweights of the tournament — Thailand and Indonesia — face each other at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday.

Thailand, the most successful team in the AFF Suzuki Cup having won the tournament on five occasions came into the tournament as favourites once again and has only cemented that billing with a 7-0 thrashing of Timor-Leste in their opening match of the game.

Adisak Kraisorn was the hero of that match as the striker scored six goals from his first six shots, but Thailand have been handed an injury blow since then in the form of defender Manuel Bihr who has been confirmed to be out of the tournament with a thigh strain.

Meanwhile, Indonesia have had a pretty lacklustre start to the campaign and the five-time runners-up are second in Group B with one win from two matches. In their opening match against Singapore, the Tim Garuda side went down by a lone goal frustrating their fans in the process.

They had a better showing in the second fixture, however had to come back from behind to overcome minnows Timor-Leste 3-1 to record their first win of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. And the Indonesians cannot afford another slip up with matches against a strong Philippines also coming up on November 25.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH, LIVE STREAM, UPDATES:

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

This Group B clash is on November 17, 2018 at 19:30 SGT.

FOX Sports Asia will broadcast the match in Malaysia and Thailand.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

(Photo courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup, PSSI)