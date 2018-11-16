AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia fans unimpressed after 2-0 defeat to Vietnam

Vietnam handed out a tactical masterclass as they defeated Malaysia 2-0 at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Friday. The win was their second on the trot in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and put them in a good position to make it to the semifinals of the regional competition. 

Malaysia are now third in the group with six points from three matches — behind leaders Myanmar and Vietnam, who have the same points from two games and are above them on better goal difference.

The state of affairs has led to many fans of the Harimau Malaya to take to social media and express their displeasure at Tan Cheng Hoe and his men who will now face two crunch fixtures in the group stage.

Here are some of the reactions from the internet.

We can only hope that this fan did not do that in real after watching his team lose!

Some fans singled out players, as is the custom after an unexpected and hard to digest loss.

Others felt it was difficult to defeat a side that lined up like Vietnam did.

But some fans show a silver lining including Dr Iqbal Rizal.

While others hoped Malaysia will work things out before their next group match.

But at the opposite end, it was a night to celebrate for the Vietnam fans. At the stadium…

…as well as on the streets of Hanoi!

