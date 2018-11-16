Vietnam handed out a tactical masterclass as they defeated Malaysia 2-0 at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Friday. The win was their second on the trot in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and put them in a good position to make it to the semifinals of the regional competition.

FINAL SCORE: #Vietnam 2-0 #Malaysia #Vietnam execute their plan to perfection while it will be back to the drawing board for #Malaysia and Tan Cheng Hoe after the were outplayed by the hosts at #Hanoi. #VIEvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/iLursztIBh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 16, 2018

Malaysia are now third in the group with six points from three matches — behind leaders Myanmar and Vietnam, who have the same points from two games and are above them on better goal difference.

The state of affairs has led to many fans of the Harimau Malaya to take to social media and express their displeasure at Tan Cheng Hoe and his men who will now face two crunch fixtures in the group stage.

Here are some of the reactions from the internet.

But admittedly, TCH’s player selection was questionable. Starting w Akhyar, not starting w Safawi, taking off Sumareh when he was arguably the best man. Not to mention not taking a creative midfielder, forwards’ inability to finish chances & threaten#VIEvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Zulhilmi Zainal❤💛 (@zulhilmibzainal) November 16, 2018

We can only hope that this fan did not do that in real after watching his team lose!

Some fans singled out players, as is the custom after an unexpected and hard to digest loss.

Malaysia must change the goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi. 2 gol conceded against Vietnam simply his mistake being at the wrong position and over reaction lost focus against the opponent movement.😠 #Malaysia #AFFSuzukiCup2018 — HGH (@mdhafizg) November 16, 2018

Others felt it was difficult to defeat a side that lined up like Vietnam did.

Now Malaysia is on a good one week break before the last group match. And somehow, not totally disappointed with the performance, giving how this Vietnam squad set up. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #timetoshine — 🇧🇳🇰🇭🇮🇩🇱🇦🇲🇾🇲🇲🇸🇬🇵🇭🇹🇭🇻🇳🇹🇱 (@abearfromSEA) November 16, 2018

But some fans show a silver lining including Dr Iqbal Rizal.

Yes we lost but honestly I’m not too upset. I see foundations of a playing style we can be proud of. Mistakes will be made, results may suffer but the worst thing we can do now is go back to our old ways. Keep ploughing #HarimauMalaya #footballDNA #AFFSuzukiCup18 #VIEvMAS pic.twitter.com/e3txO7Yvoc — Dr. Iqbal Rizal 🇲🇾🇳🇱 (@DrIqbalENT) November 16, 2018

While others hoped Malaysia will work things out before their next group match.

Tough game, I am sure Tan Cheng Hoe boys will come back stronger! Regroup and restrategize, three points Against Myanmar! #ayuhmalaysiaku #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Christopher Raj (@chrisraj23) November 16, 2018

But at the opposite end, it was a night to celebrate for the Vietnam fans. At the stadium…

The Celebrations! #Vietnam and their fans orchestrate the Viking clap after a good day’s work from the home side. #GoldenDragons fans will be hoping for more of the same as the @affsuzukicup progresses. #VIEvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/1tZCVMO49c — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 16, 2018

…as well as on the streets of Hanoi!