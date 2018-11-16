AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar fight back to beat Laos

Myanmar had to come from a goal down to win for the second game running in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as they claimed a 3-1 victory over Laos at the New Laos National Stadium on Friday.

Just as they had fallen behind to Cambodia on Monday, Myanmar found themselves behind after 14 minutes when Phouthone Innalay received possession on the edge of the area and hit a lovely first-time effort into the bottom corner.

⚽ A low drive from outside the box by Phouthone Innalay gave 🇱🇦Laos the opening goal over 🇲🇲Myanmar! 👏

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #LAOvMYA pic.twitter.com/AK0oURI1EM — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 16, 2018

But, right on the stroke of halftime, the visitors found the equaliser when Htet Phyoe Wai broke free down the right and laid the ball back to Aung Thu, who made no mistake in finding the bottom corner.

🍬 Sweet finish by Thu Aung to hand Myanmar the equalizer just before half time! 👊

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #LAOvMYA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/ckzLl2OLjD pic.twitter.com/iX2DNRtHqY — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 16, 2018

The Laotians had a glorious chance to reclaim the lead six minutes after the hour mark when Soukaphone Vongchiengkham tore apart the opposition defence with a lovely dribble and pass to set up Phithack Kongmathilath, who wastefully fired off the outside the post and wide.

66′ Phithack Kongmathilath hits the post but this should have gone in. The forward has missed quite a few easy chances in the match. Will this hurt #Laos in the long run?#AFFSuzukiCup18 #LAOvMYA #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/cfvNDAdWA3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 16, 2018

That miss came back to haunt the hosts when Myanmar then went ahead courtesy of a Htet Phyoe Wai strike, as he pounced on a loose ball after Laos made a real mess of clearing their lines and fired home a left-footed effort.

🙌Great sharpness by Wai Htet Phyo to steal the ball and slam in a goal that gave 🇲🇲 Myanmar the 2-1 lead over 🇱🇦 Laos! ✌

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #LAOvMYA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/ckzLl2OLjD pic.twitter.com/S1sbBW1M2T — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 16, 2018

And, with six minutes to go, the result was put beyond doubt as Thein Than Win bombed forward down the left and – while his cross missed Aung Thu at the near post – Maung Maung Lwin was on hand at the far post to convert with a simple finish.

😎 Lwin Maung Maung making no mistake in tapping in 🇲🇲 Myanmar’s 3rd goal against 🇱🇦 Laos!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #LAOvMYA pic.twitter.com/2gn8TQe6tt — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 16, 2018

With the win, Myanmar are now one of three teams, along with Vietnam and Malaysia, tied on six points, while Laos – like Cambodia – are yet to pick up a point.

LAOS: Outthilath Nammakhoth, Aphixay Thanakhanty, Kaharn Phetsivilay, Thothilath Sibounhouang, Lathasay Lounlasy, Vanna Bounlovongsa, Bounphachan Bounkong (Somxay Keohanam 46’), Chanthaphone Waenvongsoth (Kittisak Phomvongsa 80’), Phouthone Innalay, Phithack Kongmathilath (Phathana Phommathep 69’), Soukaphone Vongchiengkham.

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, David Htan, Pyae Phyo Zaw, Zaw Min Tun, Thein Than Win, Hlaing Bo Bo, Lwin Moe Aung (Maung Maung Soe 53’), Maung Maung Lwin, Aung Thu, Aee Soe (Htet Phyoe Wai 42’), Than Htet Aung (Zin Min Tun 64’).