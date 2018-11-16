AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Laos 1-3 Myanmar – Player Ratings

Myanmar continue in their perfect start to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after overcoming an early deficit in the first half to come up with a full reversal of the final result, defeating Laos by three goals to one.

Here’s how each player fared:

LAOS

GK – Outthilath Nammakhot (5/10): Kept his team in the game for most of the match with some crucial save. An early fumble was averted but was eventually overwhelmed by Myanmar’s attack late in the match.

MF – Kaharn Phetsivilay (4/10): Was mostly anonymous, helping out on the defence and some attacking buildup.

DF – Vanna Bounlovongsa (5.5/10): Vital clearance around the hour mark. Had some moments on the defensive end but was eventually outdone by the opposition.

DF – Aphixay Thanakhanthy (5/10): Did a decent effort on the defensive end, until Myanmar unlocked the backline late in the match.

DF – Thotnilath Sibounhuang (5.5/10): A timely clearance in the 52nd minute looked to be his highlight.

DF – Lathasay Lounlasy (5/10): Did decent on the defensive end for the most part. But eventually crumbled.

MF – Chanthaphone Waenvongsoth (5/10): Did a passable effort from the midfield especially in creating counterattacking chances.

MF – Phouthone Innalay (6/10): Goal from distance off a low drive plus a missed freekick, makes him one of the brightest performers for his side. But he wasn’t able to sustain his performance.

MF – Phithack Kongmathilath (2/10): Multiple missed and wasted chances prompted a replacement in the 69th minute. One of the main reasons why Laos lost.

FW – Soukaphone Vongchiengkham (5/10): Probably the best player for his squad that night, but a yellow card in the first half that prompted his suspension in the next match eventually proved costly.

MF – Bounphachan Bounkong (5/10): Had some decent moments in the first half but was eventually subbed out for tactical reasons.

FW – Somxay Keohannam (3/10): His role as a sub did not help that much. A chance came begging in the 54th minute but his shot went narrowly wide. He could have done better.

MF – Phatthana Phommathep (3/10): Did not help much in a losing cause in the second half.

DF – Kittisak Phongvomsa (N/A): A late substitution right when Laos are already capitulating.

MYANMAR

GK – Kyaw Zin Htet (GK) (C) (6/10): Failed to get a clean sheet and conceded early on.

DF – Thein Than Win (5/10): Had a speculative shot from distance, showing his initiative even as a defender but a lacklustre first half costed him.

DF – David Htan (5/10): Did decent in the second half but the first half along with the rest of the defence underwhelmed.

DF – Pyae Phyo Zaw (4/10): An early yellow card. Not a good performance in the first half but adjusted in the second.

DF – Zaw Min Tun (4/10): Conceded an freekick in a dangerous area off a foul that could have been avoided.

MF – Hlaing Bo Bo (5.5/10): Relatively quiet.

MF – Lwin Moe Aung (5/10): Could have done much better. His effort prompted his subsitution.

FW – Mg Mg Lwin (6.5/10): Scored a goal off a great delivery. Struggled for the most part.

FW – Than Htet Aung (5.5/10): Had a passable role on the attacking end but not enough, prompting him to be replaced a few moments after the hour mark.

FW – Aee Soe (2/10): Subbed out at just 42nd minute after failing to inspire. A genuine disappointment given his highly rated and hyped-up reputation.

FW – Aung Thu (7.5/10): Had some promising chances in the first half, but proved to be the talisman by scoring the equaliser right before the halftime break which proved to be pivotal in the match.

FW – Wai Htet Phyo (7/10): His introduction changed the complexion of the game. He even scored the third goal. Impact player of the night.

MF – Soe Maung Maung (6/10): a decent performance in the limited time given to him.

FW – Tun Zin Min (7/10): Logged an assist for the second goal just a few moments after he got in.