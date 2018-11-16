Milovan Rajevac speaks about possible AFF Suzuki Cup squad addition

Thailand head coach Milovan Rajevac addressed the injury problems in his squad when he took on the pre-match media duties. Rajevac was present on the occasion along with his opposite number Bima Sakti and also took a moment to talk about their upcoming match.

“We have eight days to prepare (for the game against Indonesia). Everything is going smoothly. We will follow our strategies and tactics, we hope that we will get a good result,” said the Thailand head coach.

“We haven’t thought about Philippines yet. Our focus is on game by game, and the first mission from now is to beat Indonesia tomorrow, and then we will think about other games.

“I believe that we can find Manuel Tom Bihr’s replacement. His injury is something we didn’t expect. That’s why I always say we have to be ready for any situation,” he said.

Thailand vice-captain Thitipan Puangchan was also speaking on the occasion. He chose to address Thailand’s upcoming match against Indonesia:

“Like the coach mentioned, we have more time to prepare our team than Indonesia. We review their game and study their style. I can say that we are more than ready to face them.”

“I find the game against Indonesia will be totally different than Timor-Leste’s game. But hopefully, we will end up with a good result and good performance tomorrow.”