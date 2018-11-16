AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Indonesia’s Hansamu Yama reveals no ‘special preparation’ for Adisak

With Indonesia about to face their biggest test yet in their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign, team captain Hansamu Yama says that they are focused on what’s at hand but there’s nothing “special” with regards to the preparations they have.

Speaking to the media one day before the match, the Barito Putera defender has shared that there is nothing out of the ordinary with regards to the squad’s preparation.

“A special preparation? No, we don’t have anything special for this match, the coach (Bima Sakti) only manages and briefs us again about what we need to do when we defend, especially our organisation, and how we need to play as a team and cover each other.”

Kapten Timnas Indonesia, Hansamu Yama, mengatakan, kemenangan atas Timor Leste kemarin menambah kepercayaan diri tim. #PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/5lJyyBakQk — PSSI (@PSSI) November 15, 2018

Hansamu Yama was also asked about his central defence partnership particularly with whom he wants to play with more whether with vice-captain Fachrudin Aryanto or Ricky Fajrin, the Garudas’ backline colossus replied, “(There’s) no problem with both, I don’t have any problem with them, Ricky and Fachrudin, both can makes me feel comfortable (as a partner) in the defensive area.”

Lastly the most talked about striker at the moment in the Suzuki Cup tournament was brought up, Adisak Kraisorn. The question particularly dealt about how the Indonesia, as a squad, will deal about the in-form lethal finisher.

But the captain opted to focus more on themselves, noting that Adisak’s capabilities were already there to be seen and it is what it is and that their preparation for the on-fire War Elephant remains the same, stressing once again that there’s nothing special that is outside their routine.

“A special treatment for him (Adisak)? The most important thing for us is our mentality, we need to have an initiative to win this game, but for the special preparation for Adisak, I don’t have any,” concluded Hansamu.

Indonesia will face Thailand in an away match on November 17, 2018 at the Rajamangala Stadium. Kick off is at 1930 SGT.