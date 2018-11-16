Following on the footsteps of Indonesia starlet Egy Maulana Vikri who now plays for Lechia Gdansk in Poland, another of country’s most promising stars Rendy Juliansyah has decided to try his luck in European football.

16-year-old Rendy, who has represented Indonesia 14 times at the youth level, is going on a European adventure starting late December which will see him train at various clubs across Europe, and if reports are to believed, includes a trial at La Liga club CD Leganes!

Rendy has been a key cog in the Indonesia U16 national team setup and was part of the team that played in the 2018 AFC U16 Championship held in Malaysia in September and October. He helped Indonesia reach the quarterfinals of the tournament where they lost to Australia 3-2 despite him getting on the scoresheet.

“The plan is to travel to Leganes, Spain in December. I plan to also train in other countries,” Rendy was quoted as saying in the local media. “Many of my coaches advised me to make this move as it will help improve my game,” said the player from Kota Tangerang Selatan.

“I know the football in Europe is more advanced. So I want to look for experience outside. Why not go to Japan or other Asian countries? It just happened that a good offer came from Spain first,” said the striker who supports Persija Jakarta and Manchester United.

And he believes that his exploits with the national team has toughened him for the road to Europe. “The AFF and AFC competitions have given me a lot of experience. They are watched by tens of thousands of people and there is the pressure of playing in front of the fans,” said Rendy.

View this post on Instagram 16🙏🇲🇨 #rj #indonesia A post shared by Rendy Juliansyah (@rendyjuliansyah___) on Jul 26, 2018 at 8:51pm PDT

“Also during AFC Championship matches in Malaysia, supporters were present in numbers and playing against the likes of Iran, Australia and India were great experiences,” he said.