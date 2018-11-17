Singapore must go for broke against Timor-Leste to stay alive in ‘Group of Death’

The mission on hand is simple. Singapore must go all out and rain goals on Timor-Leste when the two sides meet at the Singapore National Stadium on November 21 to keep their heads above water in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

After a brilliant 1-0 win over Indonesia to kick off their campaign in Group B, Fandi Ahmad’s charges went down by the same score in Bacolod to Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Azkals.

With Indonesia winning their second game against Timor-Leste on the same night, along with Thailand’s sensational 7-0 drubbing of the same opponent, the Lions have no other choice but to find their goalscoring touch, and find it fast.

As it stands, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines are tied on three points and with the Azkals set to shoot on sight when they take on Timor-Leste on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur, goal difference could be the catalyst used to decide who goes through to the semifinals from the ‘Group of Death’.

Fandi said in his post-match comments in Bacolod that he will go back to the drawing board and re-look his tactics and maybe even a change in formation.

He lamented his team’s lack of penetration in the final third, a responsibility that fell on the shoulders of Gabriel Quak, Faris Ramli and Yasir Hanapi; the attacking trident that started behind lone strike Ikhsan Fandi.

But Faris suffered a hamstring injury in that game, while replacement Shahril Ishak dislocated his shoulder and will be ruled out for the rest of the tournament. The lion tamer will have to innovate and tinker.

One thing is for sure – Khairul Amri, Singapore’s veteran striker and the man who notoriously loves to find the back of the net on the big occasion, must start alongside Ikhsan.

Timor-Leste’s defensive line looked like a pack of disjointed individuals struggling to communicate in their losses to Indonesia and Thailand, and it showed with ten goals conceded.

With 32 goals in 127 appearances, the wily old fox from Tampines, combined with Ikhsan’s dynamism and willingness to draw defenders out of position, can sniff out a goal down the middle with the right assists coming his way.

That brings up the left and right midfield options for Fandi, two positions that must deliver if the Lions are to rack up a huge scoreline.

Gabriel Quak has been patrolling the left flank in the last two matches but a switch to the right, in place of Yasir Hanapi, will allow him to execute his favourite move of cutting in to take aim at goal.

While Adam Swandi and Iqbal Hussain are the natural replacements on the left, Fandi might want to push in-form wing-back Shakir Hamzah to take up that role. The Home United man has been outstanding when marauding down the left for his club and a repeat performance against the Timorese will be what the Lions desire.

That leaves Fandi with the tactical flexibility to either go for a back-three since they are expected to spend most of the game in the opponents’ half, or bring in Zulfahmi Arifin at left-back.

Should he play Baihakki Khaizan, Irfan Fandi and Safuwan Baharudin in a three-man defence, the trio can also provide height and goalscoring flair at set-pieces.

But should Zulfadhmi take on the left-back role, his set-piece prowess adds another dimension to the game plan.

All in all, Fandi has plenty of options, but needs to figure it out as he goes for broke. They will need to score at least four times, and anything less than that might not be enough for the Lions to escape a third consecutive group stage exit at the tournament they once owned.