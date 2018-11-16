AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 hyped players who have failed to impress so far

The group stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup are well underway and now teams are trying to get more points to secure one of the top two spots in their respective groups.

While some players have been overwhelmingly impressive, there are a few that have been disappointing so far and have not helped their national teams in one of the biggest competitions in the region.

Here are five of the most underwhelming players so far in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

REUNG BUNHEING – CAMBODIA

First on the list is Cambodian forward Reung Bunheing. At the moment, his team have yet to secure a single point in the competition after two matches and have only had one goal to their credit after 180 minutes of action.

The 26-year-old striker made headlines recently after looking to quit the national team after being targeted by critical fans.

He admitted his desire to leave and even compared club-level football as much less pressure than in the national team.

Luckily, the team convinced him to stay on but while some players dream of representing their respective countries, Cambodia seem to have a star who is unsure of his place in the squad and that certainly doesn’t help their cause.

YASIR HANAPI – SINGAPORE

Fourth on this list is Singapore’s Yasir Hanapi as he has still yet to make his mark for the four-time AFF Suzuki Cup winners.

At 29 years old, many expected the midfielder to be one of the important pieces in the cog for the Singaporeans but has found it difficult to make an impact. He played both matches against Indonesia and the Philippines but so far, his stat sheet only show a yellow card against the Azkals.

With the team currently fourth in the standings, they’re certainly going to need a better performance from the Tampines Rovers star moving forward.

FEBRI HARIYADI – INDONESIA

Earning the third spot in the underwhelming list is Indonesia’s Febri Hariyadi.

Already playing two matches in the AFF Suzuki Cup, the 22-year-old star has failed to make his presence felt for the Tim Garuda.

He played 90 minutes against Singapore and also started against Timor Leste but was substituted in the latter match-up only after 56 minutes of action.

Furthemore, the winger seemed uninspired in the match against the underdogs and has yet to register an assist in the competition as well.

KEO SOKPHENG – CAMBODIA

The second name to come from Cambodia, Keo Sokpheng has a lot yet to prove in the AFF Suzuki Cup as the star striker has yet to register a goal for the Angkor Warriors.

He didn’t do much in their first game against Malaysia and was eventually subbed in the second half while playing the full 90 in the 4-1 thrashing by Myanmar.

Already with eight international goals to his name, much was expected of the 26-year-old entering the competition but he hasn’t shown signs of what he can do as of yet.

Next up for Cambodia are Laos and hopefully Keo can finally find that much-needed goal for his team.

SOUKAPHONE VONGCHIENGKHAM – LAOS

Last name on the list is Soukaphone Vongchiengkham of Laos and he gets special mention after quitting the team because he was unable to play in their AFF Suzuki Cup opener.

An article revealed he was clearly upset about Laos losing to Vietnam 3-0 in the tournament opener and expressed his concern about not being able to see minutes on the pitch. He would go on to express his love for the team and country, but go and give up in the very next paragraph.

Luckily, he was able to set aside differences with his coach and management and has returned to the team. Dubbed as Laos’ “Lionel Messi,” the Sisaket FC star could and should do more in order to give his nation a shot at glory.

He was given the chance to shine against Malaysia but only got a yellow card for all his troubles so far. His talent is never doubted and his desire is not questioned, however, his motives and reactions tell a different story and he needs to make amends in the coming matches.