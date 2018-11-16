AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippines’ Luke Woodland out of the competition due to injury

In a huge blow for the Philippines in the AFF Suzuki Cup, defender Luke Woodland is said to be out of the tournament after suffering an injury.

The defender played only 34 minutes in their curtain-raiser against Singapore at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod and had to be substituted off due to a knock.

Despite the team getting the 1-0 victory, this would come as a huge blow for the team as they are now down one solid presence in the back line.

Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson said during the presscon that Luke Woodland is out for the rest of the Suzuki Cup due to his injury. #azkals pic.twitter.com/2GY0SvQPZg — Sid Ventura (@Sid_Ventura) November 16, 2018

Local reports suggested that Woodland avoided any major fractures and only has mobility issues but his exclusion may mean the Azkals’ management could be taking extra precaution to avoid any more damage.