AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Indonesia could be penalised for hilarious jersey error by PSSI

Indonesia may be battling for a spot in the knockout stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup, but they are also now currently embroiled in a clash with tournament officials after leaving out the AFF 2018 patches in their kits.

In a news article , it was revealed that Gatot Widakdo, Head of Media Relations and Digital Promotion of PSSI, admitted that Indonesia’s home kits lacked the official patch in their 3-1 win over Timor Leste at Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta.

The glaring omission was only found in their home kit as their white uniform (away) had the logo patched on the right sleeve of players when they faced Singapore in their tournament curtain-raiser.

Gatot revealed that the patches were given to them the day before their match against Singapore and there were enough pieces to patch on both home and away kits. However, they were only able to complete the away kits because they were preparing to face Singapore.

After the 1-0 defeat to the Singaporeans, it was likely the biggest reason why the home kits were not patched up as they felt down to lose such a close game.

The only time they realised that the patch was missing was when they were preparing to face Timor Leste.

Continuing his story, Gatot revealed that in the Match Coordination Meeting (MCM) there were no reminders given about the patch and there were two Vietnam officials who also failed to raise their incomplete kit.

As a result, the PSSI are now facing a possible fine of RP 73M but Gatot has now ensured that the patches have been placed on both home and away kits as they prepare to face Thailand in Bangkok.