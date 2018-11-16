AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Laos vs Myanmar

2 teams at the opposite ends of the spectrum clash when a sinking Laos side play host to a resurgent Myanmar as 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup actions continues.

Laos would have come away from their game against Malaysia feeling extremely hard done by. They were just minutes away from securing a point, but could not face up to a late Malaysian onslaught and ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat.

That followed a genuine thrashing at the hands of Vietnam.

Myanmar, on the other hand, will feel bullish after their come-from-behind victory against Cambodia. While they did get off to a sluggish start, a second-half blitz following the arrival of Aung Thu, who did not start the game, put rest to any doubts surrounding their credentials as dark horses in the tournament.

They will be expected to cruise past Laos, whom they have beaten twice in the last 4 years, to put them in contention to top the group.

Ahead of the game, we predict how both sides could line up for the clash:

Laos (5-4-1)

Laos would like to make a number of changes but a lack of real talent on the bench means they might have to stick with more or less the same side that featured against Malaysia. Soukaphone Vongchiengkham courted controversy earlier in the tournament when he announced his desire to quit the team but he has since featured for the side, although putting in a disappointing performance against Malaysia.

Goalkeeper: Outthilath Nammakhoth

Defenders: Lathasay Lounlasy, Vanna Bounlovongsa, Kaharn Phetsivilay, Thotnilath Sibounhuang, Aphixay Thanakhanty

Midfielders: Phouhtone Innalay, Chanthaphone Waevongsoth, Phithack Kongmathilath, Soukaphone Vongchiengkham

Forward: Bounphachan Bounkong

Myanmar (4-1-4-1)

Aung Thu started on the bench against Cambodia but his introduction in the second half provided the spark Myanmar were lacking initially. Coach Antoine Hey would be tempted to give him a go from the start this time around, however, with injury concerns still floating around, he is likely to feature from the bench yet again.

Goalkeeper: Kyaw Zin Htet

Defenders: Zaw Min Tun, David Htan, Phae Phyo, Thein Than Win

Midfielders: Yan Naing Oo, Lwin Moe, Bo Bo Hleing, Maung Maung Lwin, Aung Si Thu

Forward: Zin Min