AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Vietnam vs Malaysia

Vietnam continue their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign when they host an in-form Malaysian outfit at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

Vietnam started off on the right foot with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Laos but face a much steeper task against Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysian side, who have already notched 2 wins so far – albeit not in the most convincing fashion.

Tan Cheng Hoe has promised that Malaysia will not set-up to hit Vietnam on the break, but will instead take the game to their more-fancied opponents in the search for all 3 points which makes the fixture an even more enticing one.

As we look ahead to the game, here’s how both sides could be expected to line up for the all-important Group A clash later tonight:

Vietnam (4-2-3-1)

Why fix something when it ain’t broke? Vietnam did not need to get out of second gear against Laos and there is no reason for Park Hang-seo to ring the changes for his side’s game against Malaysia.

Goalkeeper: Van Lam

Defenders: Dinh Trong, Ngoc Hai, Duy Manh, Van Hau

Midfielders: Xuan Trong, Quang Hai, Trong Hoang, Van Quyet, Cong Phuong

Forwards: Anh Duc

Malaysia (4-4-2)

Tan Cheng would be loathe to tinker with a winning combination and as a result is unlikely to make any drastic changes although he would be tempted to start with Kutty Abba. Sumareh remains a doubt through injury.

Goalkeeper: Khairul Fahmi

Defenders: Syazwan Andik, Shahrul Saad, Aidil Zafuan, Syahmi Safari

Midfielders: Safawi Rasid, Akram Mahinan, Syafiq Ahmad, Syazwan Zainon

Forwards: Norshahrul Idlan, Zaquan Adha