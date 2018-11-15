AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Brazil legend Roberto Carlos in Hanoi to meet fans at My Dinh Stadium

Brazil and Real Madrid legend, and World Cup winner Roberto Carlos is in Ha Noi to meet fans outside My Dinh Stadium before Vietnam hosts Malaysia that same day in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

He is currently in the Southeast Asian nation through a promotional activity with airline company Air Asia and will basically do a meet-and-greet with local fans.

The event is scheduled on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 4:00PM local time outside the stadium premises.

It is to note that Roberto Carlos is a well-renowned defender, primarily a left-back, who can also facilitate an attack through the left flank.

Aside from his main role as an enforcer and occasional provider, he is also a highly-rated set-piece taker with a penchant for scoring off direct free-kicks from considerable distances due to his powerful shot with a pronounced swerve that can evade defences and deceive goal-keepers.

Aside from being a World Cup winner (as earlier mentioned) in 2002, he is also a two-time Copa America champion for Brazil.

He also is a multi-titled player at club level with the highest point being the championships he won with Real Madrid with four La Liga titles, and three UEFA Champions League trophies to name a few.

His visit to Vietnam on Friday is definitely a massive event for the football crazy nation before the big match against Malaysia that could determine who will be the top team in Group A standings.