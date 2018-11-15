Days after their star forward Chan Vathanaka noted down on social media that he wasn’t good enough to play for the national team, another Cambodia star has dropped yet another bombshell when he revealed that he had though of quitting the Angkor Warriors team due to abuse from own fans!

This time it is their forward Reung Bunheing who has claimed that he had thought of leaving the national team on several occasions after being subjected to abuse from the Cambodia fans.

Bunheing has missed a few gilt-edged chances for the Angkor Warriors in their defeats to Myanmar and Malaysia so far in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

“Playing as a striker for Cambodia, I have some pressure when I have chances, but can’t score. Then I was criticised a lot. I really want to score, but I couldn’t. That’s a problem,” Bunheing told TheMorning.

“I really want to perform at the level the fans want and I, myself, want, and I really, really regret that I missed several chances to score goals for the team,” the Ministry of National Defense forward added.

“Playing for the club, I have less pressure, but for the national team there are many supporters who follow the games. I really want to play well, but because I have tried too much, unfortunately I missed the chances,” said Bunehing.

“I used to think of leaving the national team, but my family, friends, relatives, and everyone at Ministry of National Defense have explained and encouraged me a lot.”

“For me, criticism is okay, and I can deal with it. Some fans insult me a lot, and I’m very disappointed with that. I discussed with coach Felix (Dalmas), and he explained and gave me a lot of advice to focus on playing and improving.”

Cambodia will now face Laos in their third group match of the AFF Suzuki Cup on November 20.