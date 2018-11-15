Thailand who are looking to defend their title at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup were dealt with a big blow on Thursday when centre-back Manuel Bihr was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after sustaining an injury.

The 25-year-old defender had started at the centre of the defence for Thailand in their 7-0 thrashing of Timor-Leste on November 9 and is considered a key player in Milovan Rajevac’s Thailand side.

However, the German-Thai footballer has since then sustained a thigh injury that has forced him to withdraw from the tournament, according to the Football Association of Thailand.

“Manuel felt discomfort during training sessions in the last few days. We consulted with the medical team of the federation and it was decided that he return to the care of the medical team which is probably the best choice at the moment,” the association said in a statement.

“Since the AFC Suzuki Cup will see a number of matches during a short time period, there is a high risk that the injury can become more serious,” said the association wishing the player best for the recovery.

The towering centre-back who has three caps to his name is a product of VfB Stuttgart and currently plays for Bangkok United.

Thailand are to play Indonesia next in the AFF Suzuki Cup at the Rajamangala Stadium on November 17.

(Photo credit: Football Association of Thailand)