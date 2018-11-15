Tickets for Myanmar’s home tie against championship favourites Vietnam in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is in very high demand with fans of the Asian Lions thronging the tickets counters days before the match!

Myanmar are to play 2008 AFF Suzuki Cup champions Vietnam at the Thuwanna YTC Stadium in Yangon on November 20 in their second home match. They still have an away fixture against Laos at Vientiane to play before that on Friday.

But that hasn’t stopped the excitement from building in Yangon, especially after their national team made a great start to the AFF Suzuki Cup campaign defeating Cambodia 4-1 in the opening encounter in front of around 27,000 Myanmar fans!

As a result, the Myanmar Football Federation has now been forced to start the sale of the tickets for the November 20 match well in advance. The sale of the match tickets of Myanmar vs Vietnam began in Yangon on Thursday and people queued up in front of the stalls to grab theirs.

According to local media, tickets will be available at the Hledan Centre on November 15 and 16, at the Thuwunna, Padonmar and Aung San Stadiums on November 17 and 18, and at the match venue Thuwunna Stadium on November 19.

Tickets are priced at Ks 3,000 for the ordinary stand and Ks 5,000 for the grandstand. Two tickets will be sold for each national identification card or driving license, according to reports in the Myanmar media.

Their opponents in the match Vietnam, meanwhile, defeat Laos 3-0 in their opening fixture and will face Malaysia in Hanoi on November 16.