AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Footballers and their celebrity lookalikes

Elite footballers usually enjoy a high degree of recognition and familiarity, especially in their respective home countries or regions where they play for. Such are the levels of exposure they get that sometimes fans get to compare their similarities with other celebrities. It’s no different in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 edition.

Here are TOP AFF Suzuki Cup footballers and their respective celebrity lookalikes:

Aee Soe (Myanmar) and Neymar Jr. (PSG and Brazil football star)

We kick things off with two footballers. Many are pointing out the resemblance of Aee Soe of Myanmar and world renowned football superstar Neymar in terms of physical likeness.

The similarities are there even in the way they play that FOX Sports Asia produced a video on it!

Nguyen Cuong Phong (Vietnam) and Kong Huayrai (Thai singer)

At first glance the Vietnamese forward and the Thai singer definitely share some similar features and could be considered as a passable lookalike.

But that’s where the similarity ends as Kong Huayrai is a singer while Nguyen Cuong Phong is one of the newest footballing sensations for his country with two standout attributes that worry the opposition: creating chances and scoring goals.

Jorge Sabas Victor (Timor-Leste) and Trevor Noah (South African television host)

Jorge Sabas Victor maybe busy minding the defensive line of his team while competing in the Suzuki Cup. So there’s a very low chance that he’s aware that he shares some semblance with famous South African television presenter, Trevor Noah.

Now he knows.

Stefano Lilipaly (Indonesia) and John Frusciante (musician, formerly of the Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Team Garuda’s Stefano Lilipaly has that rockstar-look because of the beard. And to validate that aura he has is one other than his lookalike, John Frusciante, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Frusciante is the guitarist behind many of RHCP’s biggest classic hits and is known for his very animated persona onstage.

Can Stefano Lilipaly star for Indonesia as they aim for their biggest hit: The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 trophy?

Philip Roller (Thailand) Hoa Vinh (Vietnamese music artist)

Thailand and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol defender Philip Roller’s looks stand out with his dyed hair and tattoos. But do you know that Vietnamese singer Hoa Vinh also has a very similar look?

If both of them walk side by side, it’s as if they are twins! What a coincidence in rocking the same image!

Khairul Fahmi Che Mat (Malaysia) and Shaolin Soccer’s “Team Evil” goalkeeper

Now this is having a lookalike at a whole new level! Both play as goalkeepers, one in reality while the other in the world of movies.

The resemblance is striking, but of course, Evil Team’s goalkeeper (played by actor, Cao Hua) is an antagonist while Khairul Fahmi is a Harimau Malaya hero. There’s no doubt who is more inspiring of the two.

Lastly, real football is more dope than make believe football within a fantasy movie infused with 3D cinema magic. Surely there’s a clear winner here.