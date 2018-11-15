AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam VS Malaysia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Another Group A clash in the AFF Suzuki Cup is on tap as Vietnam host Malaysia in a marquee battle.

Their match-up will be at My Dinh Stadium where the hosts will look to go level on points with the Malaysians who currently top the group.

With one game so far, Vietnam dominated Laos in the tournament’s opening day 3-0. The 2008 winners, they continue to be one of the best teams in the competition and are hoping to go all the way by the end of the campaign.

On the other hand, Malaysia also played in the tournament’s first day and got a 1-0 victory over Cambodia.

Already with three points, they jumped to the top of the table with a 3-1 victory over Laos and getting at least a point against the group favourites should go a long way in them getting a spot in the knockout stages.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH, LIVE STREAM, UPDATES:

This Group A clash is on November 16, 2018 at 19:30 SGT.

FOX Sports Asia will broadcast the match in Malaysia and Thailand.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

Fans in India can tune into Star Sports as well as hotstar.com to witness the AFF Suzuki Cup in all its glory.

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

Cover photo courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup