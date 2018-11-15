AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Laos VS Myanmar, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Laos host Myanmar at the National Stadium KM16, Vientiane as the AFF Suzuki Cup continues.

The hosts have played two games so far, but a pair of losses see them at the bottom of the table and desperately looking for points.

Furthermore, they’ve struggled trying to find ways to score as they have only registered one goal so far in two appearances in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

On the other hand, Myanmar are playing their second game of the competition and are hoping to get another win after an impressive outing against Cambodia in a 4-1 triumph.

In a tough group, Myanmar are expected to do all they can to try and get another three points before facing Vietnam and Malaysia.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH, LIVE STREAM, UPDATES:

This Group A clash is on November 16, 2018 at 19:30 SGT.

FOX Sports Asia will broadcast the match in Malaysia and Thailand.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

Fans in India can tune into Star Sports as well as hotstar.com to witness the AFF Suzuki Cup in all its glory.

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

Cover photo courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup