AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia coach: Vietnam are favourites in this game

Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe in confident mood for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup Group A clash against Vietnam on Friday.

At the moment, the Malaysians are sitting comfortably atop the Group A standings with six points after wins over Cambodia and Laos.

Now they face their toughest challenge so far, 2008 AFF Suzuki Cup winners Vietnam.

The 50-year-old coach revealed the team are doing all they can to face the tough opponents. He said: “The team is in good spirits for this game. Obviously we know and acknowledge that Vietnam are the favourites. They had an extra day to rest and they are also playing at home. But we are prepared and ready for this challenge.

“We have collected six points and one point from this game will be good for us but we can always play better and try to do better. We have to stay motivated and step up our performance against Vietnam”

Speaking on injuries and updates on the team, he said: “(Mohamadou) Sumareh is still a doubt. He’s an important player and we definitely want him to be ready. But at this point, we are still assessing and we have 24 hours to continue doing so before we decide if he is fit to play. “

Finally, he praised Vietnam and know their strengths, saying: “I think as a team, Vietnam plays really entertaining football. They have good combinations all over the pitch and we have to pay special attention to player No. 19, 14 and your captain. To deal with them, we need to be extra focused in our defending.”