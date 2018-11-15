AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Five best goals so far in the competition

After the first few matches in the AFF Suzuki Cup, there have been an abundance of goals as each game has produced at least one and a winner has always been decided.

Among all those goals, there are naturally a handful that stand above the rest and here are the top five goals so far in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

5. ADISAK KRAISORN – Timor Leste V THAILAND

Last but not the least is Adisak Kraisorn who opened up his AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with an incredible six goals against Timor Leste.

He scored all six goals inside an hour but his second goal gets special mention as it is arguably the best among all his makes.

A perfectly timed run saw the 27-year-old star get the ball beyond the last line of defence as Timor Leste scrambled haplessly to try and catch up.

Seeing only the keeper between him and the goal, he calmly hit the ball first time with a volley that looped over the stopper and calmly into the net.

4. ZAQUAN ADHA – MALAYSIA V Laos

Down one goal after an early strike from Laos, Malaysia had to quickly look for an equaliser and got it through skipper Zaquan Adha.

The build-up is part of the actual beauty of the goal as Safawi Rasid’s perfectly-placed back heel found Syahmi Safari who only needed one touch to swing the ball in the Laos’ danger zone for the skipper to calmly slot past the defences.

Malaysia would ultimately get the victory in this match, with two goals late in the game giving them maximum points.

3. BO BO HLAING – MYANMAR V Cambodia

After seeing the team go down, 1-0, Myanmar started a furious comeback and a beautiful strike from Bo Bo Hlaing leveled things in the 60th minute.

Thein Than Win went barrelling from Myanmar’s left side as he beat Cambodian defenders on the way to the edge of the box before an exact volley was waiting for the midfielder.

Without waiting for the ball to bounce once, the 22-year-old struck it with his right foot to blast the ball beyond the keeper and tie the game at 1-1.

They would eventually get the 4-1 victory.

2. PHITHACK KONGMATHILATH – Malaysia V LAOS

Speaking about the Laos goal earlier, Phithack Kongmathilath’s strike makes the list as it was a beautiful free kick to give his country the lead in the seventh minute of the game.

Winning a free kick on the left side of Malaysia’s goal, the home team only slotted two men to create the wall as it was a tough angle to find the back of the net.

However, the 22-year-old used his gifted left foot to blast the ball over the wall and beat the keeper on his near side to give them the surprise lead.

Despite not getting the victory, it was one sweet strike.

1. RUFINO WALTER GAMA – Indonesia V TIMOR LESTE

Timor Leste’s performance against Indonesia caused a stir given that many thought the Indonesians would dominate them much like how Thailand did in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

However, the underdogs had other plans and Rufino Walter Gama even gave them much to celebrate after taking the lead in the 48th minute.

It was a sublime finish from outside the box as he received the ball by controlling it with his right foot then with two bounces and a brief wind-up, he unleashed a beautiful shot that went over the Indonesian keeper and dipped perfectly to go inside the goal.

Timor Leste were understandably thrilled with getting the lead and the excellent finish added to the spectacle.